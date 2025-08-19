RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.—parent company of REMAX®—has announced that Vic Lombardo has joined the Company as President of Mortgage Services. In this role, Lombardo will oversee growth and operations for the Company’s mortgage services, including Motto Mortgage and wemlo®, the third-party mortgage processing solution with an all-in-one digital platform.

Lombardo, a seasoned mortgage and real estate executive with more than 30 years of industry experience, will report directly to RE/MAX Holdings CEO Erik Carlson and serve as a key member of the Executive Leadership Team, stepping into the opening created by Ward Morrison’s retirement in June, according to a release.

Most recently, Lombardo served as Chief Operating Officer at Guaranteed Rate Affinity, where he led daily operations across national mortgage lending divisions. Before his promotion to COO, he held numerous other positions at the company and its predecessor entity, PHH Mortgage, starting as an Account Manager and working his way up to the role of National Vice President of Corporate Relocation and Centralized Sales. Earlier in his career, he spent a decade as Broker/Owner of a fast-growing independent real estate brokerage that expanded into mortgage and other ancillary services under his leadership.

“Vic is a phenomenal addition to the team. His background, skills and customer-first mindset will benefit our mortgage operations,” said Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings. “He’s focused on finding innovative ways to increase opportunities for Motto Mortgage brokerage owners and loan originators, which in turn will help strengthen offices and build market share. He also has excellent ideas on maximizing the potential of wemlo, our innovative loan processing brand.”

Lombardo commented, “I’ve admired Motto since its launch in 2016 and I’m excited to help scale its growth alongside wemlo. Together, we can deliver more innovative solutions and exceptional experiences for brokers, loan originators and their customers.”

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.