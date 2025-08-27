Above, John S. Finn, Jr.



The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust (MWCLT) has announced the appointment of John S. Finn, Jr., to its Board of Trustees. As a fifth-generation real estate professional and civic leader, Finn brings over 49 years of experience in real estate, affordable housing and community development to the organization. MWCLT says his appointment underscores its mission to expand equitable access to housing and honor the legacy of Maggie Lena Walker.

MWCLT is named in honor of Maggie Lena Walker, the first woman of color in the U.S. to charter a bank. The organization states that it carries forward her legacy by creating and preserving permanently affordable homes across the region. MWCLT employs a community land trust model to ensure that working families, especially those historically excluded from the market, can access safe, stable housing and build generational wealth.

“Maggie Walker believed in using financial tools to empower families and neighborhoods,” said Finn. “I’ve always viewed her legacy as a blueprint for using real estate to build wealth and create lasting change. It’s an honor to serve a mission now so deeply rooted in her life’s work.”

Finn is the co-founder and COO of United Real Estate Richmond, the largest black-owned real estate brokerage in Virginia. Throughout his career, the company claims he’s promoted initiatives to expand homeownership, support small businesses and preserve black real estate heritage.

In 2018, Finn and his brother acquired the historic Robinsons-Harris & Co., Central Virginia’s oldest black-owned business, which served Maggie L. Walker herself. The firm now operates as a subsidiary of United Real Estate Richmond.

“Mr. Finn’s deep commitment to equity and community-driven development makes him an ideal steward of Maggie Walker’s legacy,” said Dr. Mae Worthey-Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of MWCLT. “His insight and contribution will strengthen our ability to protect affordability, promote homeownership and empower families across the Richmond region.”

To date, MWCLT has developed or preserved over 100 affordable homes across Central Virginia. Each home remains affordable not just for the first buyer, but for all future families.

To learn more, visit maggiewalkerclt.org. To learn more about United Real Estate Richmond, visit https://www.unitedrealestaterichmond.com/index.html.