Final Offer, a listing and offer negotiation marketplace for both on and pre-market listings used by real estate brokerages and agents across North America, has announced the launched in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in partnership with several Keller Williams brokerages including GO Network, Keller Williams Realty Allen, Keller Williams Heritage West, Keller Williams Brazos West, Keller Williams Fort Worth, Keller Williams Johnson County and Keller Williams Legacy.

With more than 6,000 real estate agents combined, these brokerages’ agents can now offer sellers more options and control over how they market their homes and allow potential buyers access to more real-time information, including alerts when offers are made on properties on the website.

Many real estate websites only send alerts when a property is listed, the price changes or when it goes under contract. Final Offer notes that some of the most important moments happen in between and there isn’t much visibility for real estate agents and consumers to questions such as: Are there any offers? Is there an offer deadline? What do I need to offer to win? The company claims that these blindspots in the real estate transaction can lead to buyers missing out, sellers leaving money on the table and real estate agents spending more time on deals than necessary.

“Buyers and sellers today don’t want cookie-cutter deals—they want options that fit their situation,” said Smokey Garrett, co-founder and CEO of GO Network. “Partnering with Final Offer gives our agents a powerful way to deliver pre-market inventory, stand out in the crowd and deliver clients more ways to win. It allows our agents and the GO Network to dominate the market.”

The launch of Final Offer in the DFW intends to give real estate professionals and their clients more opportunities to take action and accelerate communication in real time along the entire listing, search and negotiation process, the company claims.

Alerts include when sellers offer additional options to purchase their home beyond just the list price, and for the first time, when offers are due, when an offer is made and in some cases, visibility to offer details so that agents and buyers have the clarity to step up and compete or walk away.

“Real estate is evolving, and consumers deserve a modern experience that matches the speed and transparency of the world around them,” said Miquette Martinez, operating principal and broker of ONE West Group. “Final Offer is setting that new standard, and we’re excited to lead the way for our clients and our market.”

In today’s real estate market, some properties receive multiple offers when first listed, but many are sitting on the market longer with no offers in sight. Without Final Offer, listing ants only have one material action to take when a property is sitting: lower the price. With Final Offer, the company says listing agents have more strategic options they can deploy, including sending a reverse offer to all interest parties, setting a “buy it now” Final Offer price, launching a flash sale, starting an offer window or expanding the buyer pool with a lower committed price—actions that all send instant alerts to the interested parties.

“We brought Final Offer into our offices because it gives our agents a real advantage,” said Richard Licare, operating principle of Keller Williams Realty Allen. “The platform creates a more transparent, efficient experience for their clients—and it helps our agents stand out by delivering faster results with less friction.”

For more information, visit finaloffer.com.