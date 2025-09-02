Above, Joe McDonald and Jacelyn “Jacé” Botti

The Weichert Family of Companies has announced the outcome of its 25th Annual Charity Outing, raising $165,000 to benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS) and breast cancer research. Weichert says proceeds from the event bring the grand total that the company has raised for the cause to $2.307 million since the annual fundraiser began in 2011.

“For 25 years, Weichert friends, family, colleagues and sponsors have been working together to raise funds for the American Cancer Society for breast cancer research,” said charity committee Chairperson Joe McDonald, president of Residential Sales and Real Estate Services for Weichert, Realtors.

“We are thankful to the many volunteers, sponsors and individuals who donated their time, effort and funds to make this milestone year a resounding success. We enjoyed a day of golf, camaraderie and beautiful weather while raising money and awareness to support a very important cause,” he added.

Held at Fiddler’s Elbow Country Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, this year’s charity outing hosted more than 200 golfers, along with two dozen paint-and-sip participants.

The guest speaker, Alexis Oakley, a breast cancer survivor and sales associate with Weichert for nine years, shared her breast cancer journey and was presented the Jacelyn Botti Emeritus Award. Jacelyn “Jacé” Botti is a former president of residential sales at Weichert and founder of the charity outing.

“It was such an honor to be the guest speaker and share my story at the 25th Charity Outing,” Oakley said. “I hope that hearing about all the ups, downs and comebacks I endured helped to reaffirm the commitment of those in attendance to support the American Cancer Society, a tremendous organization.”

Oakley expressed her satisfaction with the event’s smooth execution and larger turnout, and claimed she was humbled by the tremendous support she received from friends and colleagues.

“So many people came up to me afterwards to hug me, encourage me, and thank me for being brave enough to speak. It is something I remember for the rest of my life,” she said.

Weichert says the Annual Charity Outing is the embodiment of its charitable culture and companywide effort. Numerous Weichert sales offices throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. held supporting events throughout the summer, while more than 60 organizations supported the fundraiser through various forms of sponsorship.

Top sponsors included Ace Relocation Systems Inc.; Arch Mortgage Insurance; Armstrong Moving; Beltmann Relocation Group; Builders’ General Supply Co.; Celebrity Motor Car Co.; Centric Benefits Consulting; Chubb Insurance Co.; Collins Brothers Moving Corp.; Cumberland Mutual Insurance Co.; Customers Bank; Emigrant Mortgage, a Division of Emigrant Bank; Essent Guaranty; Executive Movers Services and Risk Strategies Co./UNIRISC Inc.; First Onsite Property Restoration; Foremost Insurance; Hanover Insurance Group; Head of the Hunt; Heritage Abstract Co.; Intercontinental Exchange; Johnson Storage & Moving; Joyce Van Lines; Mahoney Family; MHB Settlement Group; Paul Miller Auto Group; Plymouth Rock Assurance; Progressive; PURE Insurance; Radian; Reindeer Logistics, LLC; Safeco Insurance; Schindler Elevator Corp.; Travelers; Worth Valuation Services; and Wm. Duggan Co.

The company notes that anyone who would still like to support breast cancer research can send donations payable to the American Cancer Society to Weichert, Realtors, 1625 Route 10 East, Morris Plains, NJ 07950, Attn: Laura Metro – Weichert Charity Outing.

The 26th Annual Charity Outing will be held August 13, 2026.

For more information, or to donate, visit Weichert’s Charity Outing page.