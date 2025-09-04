If you’re struggling to cover bills or pay for a vacation, you don’t necessarily have to work more.

You might be able to earn hundreds or thousands of dollars by decluttering and selling things you no longer use.

One way to get rid of unwanted items is to host a yard sale. If your neighbors also have things they’d like to sell, agree on a date that works for everyone to draw as many customers as possible.

If you would prefer to sell unwanted items online, clean them, take photos that clearly show important features and include additional information that will be important to buyers.

Decluttering doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Tackle one room at a time, or just start with a closet or drawer.

When you find things that you’d like to get rid of, sort them into categories. That will make it easier to prepare for a sale.