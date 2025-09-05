Forbes Global Properties has announced its acquisition of DSTRCT Real Estate, based in the heart of Amsterdam and housed in a historic monument. DSTRCT will exclusively represent Forbes Global Properties in the country’s capital, and is planning to bring a highly personal, design-driven approach to Amsterdam’s residential market.

The firm says DSTRCT goes beyond traditional brokerage to offer concierge services through a team of over 20 professionals–working in close collaboration with its sales agents, in-house stylists, architectural photographers, graphic designers and social media managers to strive to ensure that every listing is positioned to stand out in the market.

“Our strength lies in combining deep local knowledge with a global perspective,” said Peter van den Berg, head of private office at DSTRCT. “Joining Forbes Global Properties gives us the platform to extend our reach without compromising the bespoke service, creative approach, and expert guidance our clients value.”

The worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to many real estate firms around the world and is now represented by agents across 28 countries in more than 600 locations. As members of this network, the firm says DSTRCT will benefit from its audience of more than 167 million to connect with and inform potential homebuyers and sellers about properties for sale globally.

“DSTRCT exemplifies the forward-thinking and client-first approach that defines our network,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “Their attention to detail, dedication to quality and commitment to personalized service fully align with our values. It is a pleasure to welcome the DSTRCT team to our worldwide network.”

Homes are presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital and social media channels and paired with commentary, timely market data and editorials.

For more information, visit forbesglobalproperties.com