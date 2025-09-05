GO Network, Keller William’s largest franchisee, has announced the launch of Creative Studio–an in-house, full-service branding concierge that moves Realtors® from generic templates to fully developed, custom-tailored brand identities.

“Our mission has always been to build the future of real estate, not wait for it,” said Smokey Garrett, co-founder & CEO of GO Network. “Creative Studio and Brand in a Day gives every agent the opportunity to step into a brand that reflects their strengths, their market and their clients. That changes how agents are seen—and how our brokerage is seen. That’s the future we’re building.”

Unlike many other design services, Creative Studio is designed to begin with the foundation of a brand: helping agents define their “Big Why,” brand personas, voice and messaging before logos and visuals are even considered. The intended result is a brand that is not just visually attractive but deeply aligned with the agent’s long-term vision and marketing positioning.

“This is a shift in addressing the needs of Realtors® who want to impact their business on a bigger canvas,” said Collette Stone, head of brand & marketing at GO Network. “We’re not just creating logos, we’re building identities that will carry agents forward for years. At the same time, we continue to provide over 1,000 templates in dozens of styles, along with List Click and GO, our automagic solution for generating postcards and social posts in seconds. We’re always looking for the easy button for our agents.”

“We’d never really thought about what our vision was for our company. Collette really challenged us to think long-term about our branding—not just for now, but for a long time. She made us dream about what’s possible for our company,” said Allen Nason, Realtor® at the Memphis–Mid South Market Center.

To expand the program’s reach GO Network is also introducing “Brand in a Day”–a one-day intensive where agents can learn how to build their foundational brand, social content and messaging. The first event is scheduled for October 2, 2025, at the GO Network Memphis Market Center.

Creative Studio is part of a broader GO Network plan to pioneer innovation in real estate. In collaboration with WAV Group, the network says its leadership has been developing services that anticipate where the industry is going.

