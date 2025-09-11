FBS, creator of Flexmls platform, has announced a new partnership with Northwest Ohio Real Estate Information System (NORIS) to deliver the Flexmls platform to over 2,300 members. NORIS says the decision to transition to Flexmls was driven by its vision for a more intuitive and integrated platform that empowers real estate professionals across Northwest Ohio.

Flexmls will provide NORIS members with a unified mobile and desktop experience, which the companies claim will eliminate redundancies and increase efficiency through highly customizable workflows and modern interface design.

“After a thorough evaluation of MLS platforms, Flexmls stood out as the one that will allow us to elevate our service to members,” said Megan Foos, CEO of NORIS. “Its seamless integration across devices, ease of use and customization options are exactly what our members need to better serve their clients and stay ahead in a fast-paced market.”

Noris is joining a group of over 150 customers and 330,000 real estate professionals using Flexmls nationwide.

“We’re excited to partner with NORIS as they move to the Flexmls Platform,” said Matty Epstein, director of MLS sales. As a 100% employee-owned company, we’re dedicated to building strong relationships and delivering technology that truly supports the goals of our MLS partners. We look forward to working alongside NORIS to support their continued growth and success.”

As NORIS transitions to the Flexmls platform, the firm says staff and members can expect a smooth conversion process with comprehensive marketing resources and training.

