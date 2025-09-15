From left, Debra Beagle, Gary Ashton and Rebecca Zimmerman

Nashville’s REMAX Advantage has announced its official partnership with Team Zimmerman, a Florida-based real estate team. This move marks the newest addition to the “Don’t Sell Without Intel” movement, powered by The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage.

Led by Rebecca and Eric Zimmerman, Team Zimmerman, formerly of the Daytona Beach Adams Cameron Brokerage, is a 25 agent team that has served over 160 clients year to date. REMAX Advantage says this Florida partnership represents a milestone in their growth and commitment to serving clients across state lines.

“Team Zimmerman is a natural fit for our brand,” said Debra Beagle, CEO/broker and co-owner of REMAX Advantage. “They lead with integrity, results and relationship-based service—exactly what ‘Don’t Sell Without the Intel’ is all about. We’re thrilled to have them extend our footprint into Florida as we continue to grow.”

As part of REMAX Advantage, Team Zimmerman will leverage the global recognition of the brand, the data-driven marketing systems and proprietary resources of The Ashton Real Estate Group and the performance behind one of the most successful REMAX teams.

The company claims clients across Florida can expect the same service, market knowledge and negotiation skills that Team Zimmerman is known for, now backed by one of the most recognizable brokerage platforms in the business.

“We’re on a mission of growth and excited to expand our passion and expertise into Florida under the REMAX Advantage banner with the Zimmermans,” said Gary Ashton, founder of The Ashton Real Estate Group and co-owner of REMAX Advantage. “Being part of the ‘Don’t Sell Without the Intel’ brand isn’t just a slogan, it’s a standard we live up to, and we’re ready to help even more clients make confident, informed real estate moves.”

For more information, click here.