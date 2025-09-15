Above, Vince Boyle, fourth from left, with his team with CENTURY 21 Ryon Real Estate.

CENTURY 21 Ryon Real Estate has announced the addition of the Vince Boyle Team to the brokerage, bringing deep-community ties and a client-first approach to homebuyers and sellers across the greater Lehigh Valley and Anthracite Coal regions of Pennsylvania.

Led by Vince Boyle, a native of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, the team arrives from REMAX Real Estate after five years of business. During his seven-year career, Boyle has closed more than 600 transactions, representing over $100 million in sales volume, a release noted.

Boyle has earned multiple accolades,including induction into the REMAX Hall of Fame, three consecutive years of platinum status, Chairman’s Club recognition in 2024 and a place as the No. 3 Individual Agent in closed transactions for REMAX Pennsylvania in 2021 and 2022. He’s also been named a REMAX Torchbearer, recognized among the Top 40 Under 40 in the Northeast region of the USA and most recently honored by the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce as the 2025 Business Person of the Year.

“Joining CENTURY 21 Ryon Real Estate is an incredible opportunity for my team and me,” said Boyle. “Being born and raised in Tamaqua, I’m especially excited to be part of the exponential growth of my hometown, where much of my work is focused.”

“With the support of CENTURY 21’s resources and network, we can continue to grow while providing the highest level of service to the clients and communities we care about,” Boyle continued. “I’m proud to lead a team that shares this commitment, and we’re looking forward to the future together.”

“We’re excited to welcome Vince Boyle to CENTURY 21 Ryon Real Estate,” said Richard Ryon Jr. of CENTURY 21 Ryon Real Estate. “Vince brings a strong reputation in the real estate industry and comes highly recommended by his clients. He’s not only dedicated to serving buyers and sellers but also committed to improving the communities where he works.”

The Vince Boyle Team will serve the Greater Tamaqua Area, while extending throughout the Anthracite Coal Region and Greater Lehigh Valley.

