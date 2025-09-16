Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the No. 1 family-owned and -operated brokerage in the United States, according to RISMedia’s 2025 Power Broker Report, has unveiled a new brand identity in an effort to reflect the company’s commitment to innovation, growth and the communities it serves—as well as to signal that Howard Hanna is ready to move forward and put market challenges and commission lawsuits in the rearview.

“The market has had challenges, but this is our way of saying that we’re okay, that we’re strong, that we’re financially secure and stable—and we always have been,” says Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Along with a new visual identity, the rebrand includes an updated logo, refined color palette and design system, underscoring the company’s goal to bring a luxury real estate experience to every client, at every price point and in every zip code.

“As an organization, we’ve always said that our consumer has to be treated with the same luxury experience, no matter what price point they’re in,” Hanna tells RISMedia.

Operating in markets around the country, Howard Hanna has set out to help clients throughout the homeownership lifecycle by delivering exceptional service and guidance to buyers and sellers alike, no matter what stage of the homeownership cycle or price range they’re dealing within.

“If you’re buying that first home for $300,000, and you’re getting together 5% down, and you’re making that monthly payment at today’s rates, for that buyer, that’s a luxury purchase,” says Hanna. “If the person is buying a $30 million house, it’s a luxury purchase. And the elements of marketing or branding shouldn’t be different based upon a price point—no matter who you are, your purchase is a luxury purchase.”

Drilling down further, Hanna explains that no matter the client, the messaging should be the same: that this is an innovative company rich in luxury experience that’s going to provide a great experience for consumers across the board.

“This rebrand is not about changing who we are—it’s about reflecting who we’ve become,” says Hanna. “With this fresh look, we’re reaffirming our dedication to the communities we serve and to providing a luxury real estate experience for every client we help find their way home.”

Over the decades, Howard Hanna has grown from a single office in Pittsburgh to where it stands today as a real estate powerhouse spanning 14 states. The new brand, according to Hanna, reflects that evolution, honoring its rich legacy while bringing fresh energy to the future of real estate.

“Our industry is subject to a lot of change, and at times, there may be companies—especially those built upon a legacy—that get sort of pigeonholed, like, ‘Oh, that company’s old. They’ve been here for a long time.’ And the story doesn’t necessarily get told,” says Hanna. “But we have an incredible story to tell of a still privately held, family-owned business that has been here since 1957 and is looking to make a statement that the brand stays to the service and the mission and the vision we’ve always had.”

In an effort to modernize its image while maintaining its legacy and unifying its brand across all markets, Hanna tells RISMedia that now is the time to move forward.

“We believe that now’s the time to move forward with the brand evolution because we know that growth is coming,” he adds. “I truly believe that we’re turning the corner on what’s maybe been a housing recession, not an overall recession, and when you look at where we’re going as an industry, the strong will get stronger. This is our ability to say we’re here as a player, and we’re ready to grow.”

Doubling down on its investment in the future, its agents and its customers, Hanna is bullish on the future—especially as the industry continues to adapt to the post-commission lawsuit era.

“I think the industry lawsuit and settlement itself is going to make the industry more professional, and I think we’re going to see tremendous consolidation over the next three years in the industry. It’s going to be hard not to provide services to your agent,” says Hanna, who explains that it’s going to be interesting to see how companies that have been in the industry evolve, how they continue to innovate and be creative.

“We’re excited about the future. We’re excited about where we are as a company, being that we have been a pioneer and leader in the essential service markets of mortgage, title and insurance—so we’ve done that for a long time. It’s a great time if you’re energized, if you’re enthused to be in the real estate ecosystem,” says Hanna.

“It’s going to be a fun ride here for the next five to 10 years.”

For more information, visit Legacy.howardhanna.com.