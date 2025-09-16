The National Association of Realtors® has announced its 2026 Leadership Academy class. The Leadership Academy is a 10-month program that helps to prepare emerging state and local volunteers for future leadership positions at NAR. The 2026 class consists of 20 agents who are REALTORS® across the country.
“The Leadership Academy reflects NAR’s commitment to empowering our members and ensuring the future of our association is shaped by leaders who reflect the strength and diversity of our profession,” said NAR President Kevin Sears. “The 2026 class brings together a remarkable group whose perspectives and experiences will help drive innovation, collaboration and meaningful impact at every level of the organization.”
NAR says the 20 selected members will participate in a diverse range of education experiences as they join a nationwide community of volunteer leaders. During the 10-month journey, participants will learn the history, structure and inner workings of NAR while gaining insights that the company claims will prepare them to serve in prominent leadership roles at all levels of the association.
The 2026 NAR Leadership Academy roster is as follows:
- Ericka Alvarez from Euless, Texas
- Anne Burroughs from Charlottesville, Virginia
- Laura Castella from Middletown, New Jersey
- Alexis Ceasar-White from Cypress, Texas
- Aaron Chadbourne from Gorham, Maine
- David Favret from New Orleans, Louisiana
- Steven Foster from Stowe, Vermont
- Quivari Jackson from Cincinnati, Ohio
- Dr. Anthony Kelly from Portland, Oregon
- Robert Kozlowski from Brunswick, Georgia
- Brian Kwilosz from Downers Grove, Illinois
- Deborah McGhee from Saucier, Mississippi
- Kerry Ramage from Melbourne, Florida
- Yared Rivera from Henderson, Nevada
- Natalie Rowe from Portage, Michigan
- Jaye Sanders from Royal Oak, Michigan
- Vlora Sejdi from Mahopac, New York
- Brandon Shaffer from Bloomington, Illinois
- Michael Wallin from Vancouver, Washington
- Kevin Wilson from Nashville, Tennessee
The program will begin in January 2026 and culminate in November 2026 at NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience in New Orleans. The application period for the 2027 class runs from November 12, 2025, through February 10, 2026.
