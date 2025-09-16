The National Association of Realtors® has announced its 2026 Leadership Academy class. The Leadership Academy is a 10-month program that helps to prepare emerging state and local volunteers for future leadership positions at NAR. The 2026 class consists of 20 agents who are REALTORS® across the country.

“The Leadership Academy reflects NAR’s commitment to empowering our members and ensuring the future of our association is shaped by leaders who reflect the strength and diversity of our profession,” said NAR President Kevin Sears. “The 2026 class brings together a remarkable group whose perspectives and experiences will help drive innovation, collaboration and meaningful impact at every level of the organization.”

NAR says the 20 selected members will participate in a diverse range of education experiences as they join a nationwide community of volunteer leaders. During the 10-month journey, participants will learn the history, structure and inner workings of NAR while gaining insights that the company claims will prepare them to serve in prominent leadership roles at all levels of the association.

The 2026 NAR Leadership Academy roster is as follows:

Ericka Alvarez from Euless, Texas

Anne Burroughs from Charlottesville, Virginia

Laura Castella from Middletown, New Jersey

Alexis Ceasar-White from Cypress, Texas

Aaron Chadbourne from Gorham, Maine

David Favret from New Orleans, Louisiana

Steven Foster from Stowe, Vermont

Quivari Jackson from Cincinnati, Ohio

Dr. Anthony Kelly from Portland, Oregon

Robert Kozlowski from Brunswick, Georgia

Brian Kwilosz from Downers Grove, Illinois

Deborah McGhee from Saucier, Mississippi

Kerry Ramage from Melbourne, Florida

Yared Rivera from Henderson, Nevada

Natalie Rowe from Portage, Michigan

Jaye Sanders from Royal Oak, Michigan

Vlora Sejdi from Mahopac, New York

Brandon Shaffer from Bloomington, Illinois

Michael Wallin from Vancouver, Washington

Kevin Wilson from Nashville, Tennessee

The program will begin in January 2026 and culminate in November 2026 at NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience in New Orleans. The application period for the 2027 class runs from November 12, 2025, through February 10, 2026.

For more information about NAR’s Leadership Academy, click here.