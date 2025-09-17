John L. Scott Real Estate has announced a partnership with ListAssist that brings cutting-edge AI technology directly to its clients through its new JLS AI Home Search platform.

ListAssist allows buyers to search for properties using natural language, such as “a modern home with a view of the mountains” or “bright, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a big backyard.”

Beyond understanding words, the company noted that ListAssist AI analyzes property photos using computer vision to match lifestyle and aesthetic preferences, with every result including a match score to show how well each property fits the clients vision.

As the company, based in Bellevue, Washington, approaches its 100th year in business serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California, John L. Scott CEO J. Lennox Scott says that putting its clients first consists of staying ahead of the technology curve in today’s digital world.

“This launch reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused tools,” said Scott. “We’re not just keeping up with change; we’re leading it. Our partnership with ListAssist founder Chris McGoldrick delivers what he calls ‘the world’s best AI search experience’—and I’m proud to bring that innovation to our clients first.”

He added, “The home buying journey is one of life’s most important experiences. With JLS AI Home Search, we’re making it smoother, more efficient and more successful.”

For more information, visit johnlscott.com.