Above, Tom Flanagan

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has recently announced the hiring of Tom Flanagan as chief digital information officer, effective immediately.

In this role, Flanagan will oversee all information technology and data operations across the company and its affiliated brands. He will lead the engineering, data and technology security and compliance teams, while collaborating closely with the executive leadership team to align technology initiatives with the company’s strategic vision.

“Tom brings a rare blend of technical expertise, strategic insight and deep industry experience,” said Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings. “His ability to bridge marketing and technology, combined with a forward-thinking approach to AI and data, makes him an ideal fit for our organization. Just as importantly, Tom shares our values and collaborative spirit—he understands the heart of our mission and connects naturally with our culture. We’re thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team as we continue to innovate and elevate the experience for our REMAX and Motto Mortgage networks and their clients.”

Flanagan joins the company with more than 20 years of experience deploying and supporting real estate brokerage technology solutions. He most recently served as chief innovation officer for The Group, Inc. Real estate and president of Group Financial Partners. His career also includes leadership roles at Residential Properties Ltd. and Alain Pinel Realtors, along with a tenure as a syndicated technology columnist for Inman News.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the team and an iconic brand, which continues to carry the heart and mindset of a startup,” Flanagan said. “Having spent two decades in the industry, I’ve long admired the caliber of professionals who represent the brand, many of whom I’ve had the privilege to know through my network. For both real estate and mortgage affiliates, there’s a tremendous opportunity to move forward and integrate cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence into the workflow, driving efficiencies that allow them to focus on what they do best: serving their clients.”

A graduate of the New England Institute of Technology, Flanagan has earned numerous accolades for his contributions to the industry, including recognition on the Swanepoel Power 200 in 2025, Inman News’ Real Estate Influencers list in 2017 and multiple service awards from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. He was also named the Overall Winner of Tech Collective’s Tech10 Awards in 2013.

Flannagan’s hiring follows a series of leadership appointments at RE/MAX Holdings in 2025, including:

Chris Lim as chief growth officer

Don Kottick as REMAX Canada president

Daniel Dennis as senior vice president of sales and service

Travis Saxtron as executive vice president of strategy

Vic Lombardo as president of mortgage services

“Erik has really built an amazing team, and I’m thrilled to join what I think is a dream team of real estate professionals to really move the needle,” Flanagan added.

RE/MAX says that these leaders form a powerful team intended to accelerate the company’s evolution as a tech-forward, agent-centric organization. With Flanagan now as the CDIO, the company claims to be positioned to harness emerging tools like artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to deliver, smarter, faster and more personalized experience for agents, loan originators and consumers alike.

RE/MAX also announced inducement awards of restricted stock units (RSUs) to Flanagan in connection with his appointment.

The awards to Flanagan consist of 9,815 time-based RSUs that are scheduled to vest in equal installments on March 1, 2026, 2027 and 2028 and a target number of 9,815 performance-based RSUs that will vest based on company revenue from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2027. The number of shares that may be earned will vary between 0% and 200% of the target number of performance-based RSUs.

The RSU awards were granted outside of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. 2023 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) but will be governed as if they were issued under the Plan. Vesting of the RSUs is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the award agreements and the Plan. The RSU awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08, which requires public announcement of the awards

For more information, click here.