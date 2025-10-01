ERA Real Estate, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., has announced the expansion of its ERA Coached Up Program with the launch of a Spanish-language component. This move allows the ERA® brand to better serve Hispanic agents and communities nationwide.

The program enhancement is led by Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate, who will deliver coaching insights directly in Spanish. It was introduced in direct response to feedback from the ERA network, which indicated a Spanish-language coaching feature would provide a key differentiator to support agent recruitment and connecting with Hispanic consumers.

As a bilingual leader for the ERA® brand who provides coaching directly to agents, Vidal is positioned to impact Hispanic real estate professionals and homeowners.

Offered at no additional cost to ERA-affiliated agents, the company says the program has already impacted more than 5,000 professionals.

With 65 million Hispanics representing nearly 20% of the U.S. population, ERA believes the opportunity to connect with this buyer segment is more critical than ever. According to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 2024 Member Profile Report, Hispanic REALTORS® now make up 10% of the industry, a number poised to grow as brands like ERA invest in inclusive professional development.

“Demographics don’t lie. The Hispanic market is a massive opportunity,” said Vidal. “By offering coaching in Spanish, we’re not just helping agents grow their business; we’re helping Hispanic families access the wealth-building power of homeownership. This enhancement also strengthens our strategy to expand the ERA® brand’s footprint in high-potential open markets by attracting new franchisees.”

The initiative is also a response to a recent trend: for the first time in a decade, Hispanic homeownership declined in 2024, according to the 2024 National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ State of Homeownership Report. ERA says its expanded coaching program aims to reverse that trajectory by equipping agents with culturally relevant tools to better serve their communities.

Launched in 2024, the ERA Coached Up Program features six live, virtual sessions covering topics such as mindset, database building, sphere engagement and relationship-driven sales. The brand claims that Vidal’s “boots-on-the-ground” leadership style, developed through coaching more than 25,000 agents, ensures the sessions are both practical and inspiring.

Local ERA-affiliated brokers and designated proctors facilitate weekly self-accountability meetings and support agents as they apply their learnings in real time.

“Coaching is my passion,” added Vidal. “Expanding this program to Spanish-speaking agents is a natural next step in helping the ERA network thrive, professionally and personally.”

For more information, click here.