Blue Line Group, a team of real estate professionals in Antioch, California, has officially returned to the RE/MAX network, joining forces with REMAX Gold.

Founded in 2010 by Mike Barbanica, originally REMAX Blue Line, the company says Blue Line Group has created a reputation for excellence and innovation. Under Barbanica’s leadership, the brokerage expanded to three offices, earning recognition including Outstanding Brokerage of the Year for the REMAX California-Hawaii region. Barbanica himself was honored as Broker of the Year.

“The brand speaks for itself, but what really stood out to us was the people at REMAX Gold,” Barbanica shared. “Everyone has been so welcoming and supportive. The network and resources available are what our team is most excited about.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the extraordinary associates of the Blue Line Group back to RE/MAX,” said Keith Ard, CRO Gold Nation and president of REMAX Gold. “With their proven experience and our powerful network, this partnership is positioned for even greater success.”

Before entering real estate, Barbanica served the city of Pittsburgh as a police officer for 21 years, retiring as a lieutenant. It was his law enforcement background that inspired the name Blue Line Real Estate, and the brokerage has a history of hiring retired and active officers and their family members.

Together, Blue Line Group and REMAX Gold say they are committed to empowering agents, elevating client experiences and driving innovation in real estate.

“We’re going to continue what we’ve always done—making sure our agents have the tools and training to put clients first,” Barbanica added.

