Realtor.com® has announced the upcoming launch of FlyAround, an immersive low-altitude satellite view. Rolling out over the next few weeks, this new feature leverages 3D Maps from Google Maps Platform and transforms how consumers experience property listings, offering a dynamic, spatially rich perspective directly from listing pages.

With FlyAround, powered by TopHap Inc, Realtor.com stated that home shoppers can move beyond the limitations of static photos and maps to see properties in full context—lot size, topography, and how a home fits into its surrounding neighborhood. This powerful new view will help users gain a deeper understanding of a property’s true setting, empowering them to make more informed decisions earlier in their home search journey.

According to Realtor.com’s 2025 Consumer Attitudes & Usage Study, half of buyers who purchased or tried to purchase a home in the past year said they would consider buying a home without seeing it in person, up from 44% in 2023. Among first-time homebuyers, that number rises to 52%. FlyAround is designed to meet these evolving consumer expectations by providing a new level of information and clarity in online home search.

“We are focused on giving home shoppers the right tools, confidence and expert edge to make confident home decisions,” said Dave Herman, SVP of Product and AI innovation. “FlyAround brings listings to life in a way that helps home shoppers see not just the home, but its entire environment—turning what was once a 2D online experience into an interactive exploration.”

“Bringing 3D Maps from Google Maps Platform into Realtor.com elevates the home search from a simple property review into a fully immersive, photorealistic experience,” said Tina Weyand, senior director of Product Management at Google Maps Platform. “This allows homebuyers to get a more intuitive sense of place through deeper exploration of the neighborhood right from their screens—which is incredibly helpful when making one of life’s biggest decisions.”

FlyAround will be available for all MLS-sourced listings on Realtor.com with geo-coordinates, as well as on off-market and recently sold property pages in the next few weeks, according to a release. Built directly into the Listing Detail Page, the feature delivers an intuitive, one-click experience.

For more information, visit http://realtor.com/.