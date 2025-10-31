From left, Broker/Owner Gary Ashton, Abby Lee, executive vice president, RE/MAX, LLC and Erik Carlson, CEO, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

The Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage recently celebrated its 10th brokerage anniversary at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The company said the event marked a decade of impressive achievements and growth, led by founder and Broker/Owner Gary Ashton.

During the celebration, members of the REMAX global headquarters executive leadership team presented Ashton with the Luminary of Distinction Award, one of the company’s most prestigious career honors. The award recognizes agents who have achieved more than $20 million in career gross commissions and maintained at least 20 years of service with the brand.

“It’s an honor to recognize Gary’s remarkable influence on both our network and the real estate industry,” said Chris Lim, REMAX Chief Growth Officer. “Gary has developed one of the most successful real estate teams worldwide, all while leading with innovation and setting new standards for delivering outstanding client experiences.”

Ashton joined the REMAX brand in 2004 and founded The Ashton Real Estate Group the same year. In 2015, with business partners Debra Beagle and Jonny Lee, REMAX Advantage was formed. Under the new leadership, the brokerage quickly established itself as a dominant force in Nashville’s competitive housing market. The team has achieved more than $1 billion in annual sales and has been recognized as the No. 1 REMAX team in the world for five consecutive years, the company noted.

Known for his innovation and technology-driven marketing, Ashton also serves as the official real estate agent for the Nashville Predators NHL ice hockey team, aligning his brand with one of the city’s most recognized sports organizations.

REMAX Advantage recently announced a new partnership with Team Zimmerman, a successful group of 25 agents based in Daytona Beach, Florida. Team leaders Rebecca and Eric Zimmerman joined forces with REMAX Advantage as partners, allowing them to keep their strong local presence while expanding their business under the REMAX brand.

“The success we’ve experienced over the last 10 years is a testament to the amazing people who’ve been part of this journey, including our agents, staff and clients who believed in our vision from the very beginning," Ashton said. “I’m proud of what we’ve built so far and excited about what the future holds as we continue to grow and innovate.”

For more information, visit NashvillesMLS.com.