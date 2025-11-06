Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced that South Georgia firm The Avenues Real Estate Partners in Thomasville has affiliated with the brand. The full-service Thomasville brokerage is led by Sarah and Scottie Thompson, a husband-and-wife duo of Georgia natives with over 40 years of combined real estate experience.

Under the Thompsons’ leadership, the firm has grown to nearly 20 sales associates, each with their own hyperlocal industry experience, who work with clients from Lowndes County, Georgia to Wakulla County, Florida, with their real estate needs ranging from first-time homebuyer assistance to personalized service for investors and developers.

“It’s always a joy to help elevate family businesses, especially when their roots in their service area go back as far as the Thompsons,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “The Thompsons perfectly reflect the values of the CENTURY 21® brand, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to deliver extraordinary experiences to homebuyers and sellers across South Georgia and North Florida.”

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Avenues Real Estate Partners, their team will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, a release noted.

“Our mission is to provide personalized professional service to our clients and community,” said Sarah. “Now, as part of the CENTURY 21® network, we can leverage not only our extensive experience and local knowledge, but we can also leverage an internationally recognized brand and the most up-to-date real estate systems and services to help our clients and agents alike achieve their real estate goals.”

The Thompsons and their supporting independent agents aim to go the extra mile for their clients, and believe that the services offered by the CENTURY 21® brand will streamline their workload, giving them more bandwidth to tend to their clients.

“Buying or selling real estate is often the biggest investment that anyone will ever make in their life,” said Sarah. “I believe we have a responsibility to protect clients as they navigate that process and to make ourselves visible through our work in the community. Real estate isn’t just a nine-to-five when you have people relying on you, and we take that responsibility to heart.”