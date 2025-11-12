The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) recently announced the five winners of the 2025 Good Neighbor Awards. Celebrating its 26th year, these awards spotlight NAR members who make extraordinary differences in their communities through volunteer work by giving time, money, energy and expertise to uplift people, according to a release.

2025 Good Neighbor Awards winners include:



Cindy Bradley , Sacred Ground Hospice House (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Kim Clifton , Tierra Antigua Hope Foundation (Tucson, Arizona)

Ken Larson , Northern Lights Foundation (Duluth, Minnesota)

Ray Manzoni , ALS Ride For Life (Mount Sinai, New York)

JacQuan Winters , Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Each of the winners—selected by a multistage, criteria-based judging process—will be awarded a $10,000 grant for their charity.

“This year’s Good Neighbor Awards winners exemplify the very best of the real estate profession,” says NAR President Kevin Sears. “Through their compassion, leadership and hands-on service, they’re transforming lives and showing that our impact extends far beyond helping people buy and sell homes. We’re incredibly proud to honor these members for their lasting contributions to their communities.”

In addition to the winners, the following finalists have been recognized as Good Neighbor Awards honorable mentions and will each receive $2,500 grants for their charity:

Brian Boven , Homes Giving Hope (Rockford, Michigan)

Betsy Herald , Great Dog Rescue New England (Boston, Massachusetts)

Jantrice Johnson , We Give (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)

Scott Matthias , Knock Knock Angels Colorado (Greenwood Village, Colorado)

Stacey Ruwe , Homeless Prevention Partners (Spring Lake, Michigan)

NAR’s Good Neighbor Awards program is sponsored by Realtor.com®. In October, the public was invited to vote for their favorite of the 10 finalists. The top three vote-getters all received additional donations for their charities. The following Good Neighbors have been named as this year’s Web Choice Favorites:

Stacey Ruwe , who will receive an additional $2,500 bonus donation for Homeless Prevention Partners.

Scott Matthias , who will receive an additional $1,250 bonus donation for Knock Knock Angels Colorado.

Brian Boven, who will receive an additional $1,250 bonus donation for Homes Giving Hope.

“These awards powerfully highlight the unwavering dedication of agents who are REALTORS® to uplift lives and strengthen communities, and it’s why Realtor.com® remains a proud, enduring sponsor,” says Mickey Neuberger, chief marketing officer of Realtor.com®. “Congratulations to all the winners, finalists, and Web Choice Favorites, whose incredible efforts motivate us all to make a significant difference.”

For more information, visit nar.realtor.