Above, Morgan Carey

Last month, Real Estate Webmasters (REW) introduced AI-Generated Call Transcripts and Summaries, giving agents the ability to automatically capture conversations and key details on REW CRM. This tool was designed to help real estate professionals focus on meaningful client conversations, while keeping accurate records of lead interaction.

Now, Real Estate Webmasters is proud to announce the second phase of its REW Dialer AI update: Call Grading and Coaching, rolling out this winter. This new feature, according to REW CEO Morgan Carey, is built to make performance improvement straightforward, practical and stress-free. “By providing 24/7 coaching without the pressures or emotional friction often associated with feedback, agents can learn and grow at their own pace,” says Carey.

The Call Grading and Coaching feature gives agents a clear understanding of where they’re excelling and where improvement is possible, serving as a visual cue to make it easy to see patterns in performance. “Each call is analyzed across categories tailored to real estate sales, and agents receive a letter grade summarizing their performance. At the end of each call, detailed coaching feedback is provided, offering actionable advice that guides agents on how to strengthen client conversations and increase conversions,” explains Carey.

“With Call Grading and Coaching, we’re giving every agent access to real-time, valuable coaching. This tool helps agents assess their performance and provides clear steps for improvement,” he adds.

“Since REW Dialer is seamlessly integrated into REW CRM, agents can manage calls, view grades and access coaching insights in one place,” notes Carey. “This ensures that performance review fits naturally into an agent’s workflow, eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools or platforms.”

The development of Call Grading and Coaching is part of Real Estate Webmasters’ ongoing commitment to harness the power of AI technology as the team continues to push the boundaries of what AI can do to support productivity, learning and professional growth.

Agents interested in exploring this new feature, or staying updated on future AI enhancements, are encouraged to join the REW Forum. “This platform provides a space for agents and real estate professionals to connect, discuss strategies and learn more about the newest tools that are shaping the future of the industry,” says Carey, who also provides monthly coaching sessions to help agents leverage REW CRM’s powerful features. Follow their Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X account for registration details.

“With the release of Call Grading and Coaching, Real Estate Webmasters is making AI not just a way to record and summarize calls, but a partner in helping agents sharpen their skills,” concludes Carey.

For more information about Real Estate Webmasters’ products and services, visit http://www.realestatewebmasters.com.