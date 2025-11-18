Weichert, Realtors announced that David Murawinski has been named regional president of North Jersey/New York. In this role, Murawinski will be responsible for the management and growth of 11 Weichert offices located throughout Bergen, Essex and Hudson counties in New Jersey; New York City; and Rockland, Orange, Dutchess and Westchester counties in New York. Murawinski was previously branch vice president, coaching and guiding the sales associates at Weichert’s Upper Montclair sales office.

“I am thrilled to welcome David to the leadership team at Weichert,” said Joe McDonald, president of Residential Sales and Real Estate Services for Weichert, Realtors. “David is a great inspiration for his sales team. His attention to detail, dynamic personality and dedication to ensuring that every client has a positive customer experience have been key in growing his business and office productivity.”

Murawinski boasts more than 22 years of industry experience, helping clients buy and sell homes with Century 21 Gemini for 10 years before joining Weichert part time in 2015 and full time in 2022. He was named branch vice president of Weichert’s Upper Montclair office in November 2024.

“For most people, buying or selling a home may be the largest transaction of their life. As real estate professionals, our job is to provide guidance, protect their best interests, and help facilitate smooth transactions,” Murawinski said. “As regional president, I am looking forward to guiding the sales leaders under my leadership, so they can best implement Weichert’s ‘people first’ philosophy to serve our clients while increasing productivity, recruiting new agents and reaching new benchmarks of success.”

To learn more, visit www.weichert.com.