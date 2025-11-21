The Corcoran Group announced a major milestone in its international expansion with the opening of Corcoran Atlantic’s first physical office in Lisbon, Portugal, marking a significant step in the brand’s European presence.

“With Corcoran Atlantic’s visionary leadership and industry expertise, paired with Corcoran’s branded legacy of excellence, Corcoran Atlantic is set to redefine luxury real estate in one of Europe’s most exciting markets,” says Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group.

Corcoran Atlantic’s new office is located in one of Lisbon’s most prestigious neighborhoods, renowned for its architecture, tree-lined promenades and proximity to luxury boutiques, flagship stores of global fashion houses and high-end hospitality venues.

Joining Corcoran Atlantic as CEO, Hugo Santos Ferreira is a prominent and experienced real estate leader in Portugal, having served as the president of the Portuguese Association of Real Estate Developers and Investors (APPII) since 2021. His leadership at APPII has been defined by the modernization of the sector, the professionalization of national developers and investors, and a clear focus on value creation for real estate developers.

Alongside his career, Ferreira is an active member of several industry associations, including the Portuguese Confederation of Construction and Real Estate, the Economic and Social Council, the Strategic Councils of the Portugal Real Estate Fair, Green Business Week and the Smart Cities Summit. Over recent years, he was named ‘Real Estate Personality of the Year’ by Magazine Imobiliário, awarded the ‘Real Estate Excellence Award’ from Jornal Construir and awarded the ‘Recognition Award’ by Magazine Imobiliário.

“Corcoran Atlantic is a shining example of what makes our affiliate network so powerful,” says Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. “Through the combined strength of Corcoran’s bespoke brokerage offerings and Corcoran Atlantic’s founding partners, Port Noir Group and ABNSouza, we’re not just entering Portugal’s luxury market, we’re elevating it.”

Since launching its affiliate network in February 2020, Corcoran has expanded steadily, both across the United States and internationally, most recently with Corcoran Chart House Realty in Barrington, Rhode Island and Corcoran Plaza Properties in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Last year, Corcoran welcomed Corcoran Genesis in Houston, Texas’ suburban markets; Corcoran Property Advisors in Boston, Massachusetts and surrounding coastal communities; Corcoran Prime in Portland, Oregon; Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Corcoran McEnearney in the greater Washington D.C. area.

Recent international launches include Corcoran Magri Properties in Lake Garda, Verona, and Cortina, Italy; Corcoran Horizon Realty in Ontario, Canada; Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Corcoran Atlantic in Lisbon, Portugal; and Corcoran Fischer Properties in Frankfurt, Germany.

For more information, visit www.corcoran.com.