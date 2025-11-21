Above, Chris Kelly at the Stronger Together conference.

HomeServices of America recently held its Stronger Together conference at the iconic Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. The annual event, now in its third year, is aimed at leading in support and development for top-performing agents across its independently branded, owned brokerage companies.

The conference was a multi-day celebration of success, providing inspiration from keynote speakers, curated attendee experiences and future forward-learning sessions delivered by HomeServices of America thought leaders–all designed to foster meaningful connections and support agents in building their business impact, the company said.

The company noted the success of the attendees represented total average closings of more than 250% above the national average, and overall ranking in the top 5% of more than 1.4 million Realtors® nationwide.

“’Stronger Together’ is more than just a theme,” said Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America. “It’s about collaboration and continuous growth, and a commitment to helping our agents thrive in every market condition.”

Educational sessions collectively emphasized adaptability and innovation, focusing on agent strategies for masterful negotiations, building an organic referral network, leveraging market data, elevating the client experience, and integrating emerging tools like AI and video, a release noted.

“Innovation was a key facet of the conference,” said Jimmy Burgess, chief coaching officer at HomeServices of America. “We want to help our agents stay ahead of the innovation curve, setting them up for success by continuously equipping them with the tools to manage the industry’s complexity.”

Among the numerous key topics addressed and discussed was the real estate consumer’s desire for services with their lifestyle needs in mind. Today’s consumer prioritizes convenience, seamless interactions and effortless access to expertise. They expect brands to not only meet but exceed their expectations, the company said.

“Sameness is spreading,” noted Kelly. “We want to encourage our agents to be different and to stand out. The adage of ‘one size fits all’ is as inaccurate in identifying today’s real estate consumer as any industry I can think of. While technology allows for unfettered access to information, both buyers and sellers statistically benefit more from the involvement of an agent. We believe that technology should support, not replace human interaction.”

Other key insights from the conference included:

Approximately 90% of individuals aged 22-40 buy homes through a real estate agent.

To most consumers, technology enhances–not replaces–the real estate buying and selling experience. The agent of the future understands that the ‘human factor’ is never going away.

A consumer-centric agent with data–and a heart–can make all the difference in the world to a buyer or seller (86% of consumers surveyed agreed with the statement: “Real estate agents have an expertise that is necessary to help home buyers navigate the complex home buying process”).

Nearly 80% of consumers surveyed prioritize efficiency, convenience, knowledgeable help, and friendly service as the most important elements of a positive customer experience.

“This event reflects what makes HomeServices of America truly exceptional–the partnership of local leadership paired with national resources,” concluded Kelly. “I want to thank our local leadership teams for their unwavering support of the agents attending ‘Stronger Together’ this year.”

Agents left the conference not only recognized for their success but also recharged with a renewed sense of purpose, the company said. “This event reminded me why I love what I do,” said one attendee. “It’s not just about transactions…it’s about transformation, for ourselves and our clients.”

For more information visit https://www.homeservices.com/.