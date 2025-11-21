Michael Saunders & Company, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) announces that Carol Fasick, a luxury real estate specialist, has joined its expanding South Florida team as the team lead and brokerage associate of The Dynasty Group.

“Carol comes to us at a time when St. Petersburg’s luxury market continues to surge, driven by record-breaking waterfront sales, exciting new downtown developments and an influx of affluent, younger buyers relocating from the Northeast, Midwest and West,” said Michael Saunders, CEO.

Fasick has a reputation as a broker associate for high-end waterfront buyers and sellers combined with a thorough understanding of luxury coastal living and a commitment to world-class customer service. Her key values center on collaboration and building authentic relationships.

“I’m so proud to join Michael Saunders & Company and couldn’t be more excited about the collaborative possibilities,” Fasick said. “Their reputation for excellence in luxury real estate, from groundbreaking new developments to high-value resales, makes this affiliation an easy choice. Their selective approach to partnership, proven leadership at 400 Central, and deep investment in St. Petersburg’s growth reflect the forward-thinking, high-caliber environment I want to offer my clients.”

While dealing in all aspects of residential real estate, Fasick’s focus is refined enclaves such as Venetian Isles and Snell Isle, where she has broken sales records. In 2022, she sold a $3.5 million non-waterfront Snell Isle estate that set a new high of nearly $1,000 per square foot. Next was a $13 million transaction for the most expensive single-family home ever sold on Snell Isle.

Beyond her professional achievements, she engages enthusiastically in the St. Petersburg social and volunteer community. A member of the Stewart Society, which raises funds for the Museum of Fine Arts, Fasick has also built a wide sphere of influence via her skills as a competitive tennis player and boater.

“Carol is a consummate professional who always gives her clients white-glove, concierge-level service that aligns perfectly with our company values,” adds Drayton Saunders, company president. “As we enhance our footprint in St. Pete and strengthen our luxury presence across the Tampa Bay area, Carol’s local expertise and powerful relationships will help us continue to lead the way in this competitive, fast-moving market.”

For more information, visit michaelsaunders.com.