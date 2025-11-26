Above, top row from left, Kourosh Sharifi and Christian Stubbs; bottom row, from left Marisela Harper and Ambre Theroux



From affordability issues to lawsuit fallout, today’s real estate consumers are more money-conscious than ever. In an upcoming panel, real estate execs and agents will share how they’re articulating and demonstrating their value in order to garner their hard-earned commission.

The session will be part of RISMedia’s 6th Annual Real Estate’s Rocking in the New Year, a virtual educational event taking place on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

This virtual event will be packed with powerful insights, proven strategies and market intelligence from some of the industry’s most respected leaders.

In the session, “Knowing Your Worth: How to Get Paid in a Commission-Wary Market,” industry leaders will share insights into effective messaging and transparent discussions with clients who have questions about real estate commissions.

Heading up this session will be:

Marisela Harper, Broker/Owner of ClearView Realty in El Paso, Texas

Kourosh Sharifi, CFO and Vice President of REMAX Executive in Charlotte, North Carolina

Christian Stubbs, Owner and Team Leader of Onyx Homes in Orange County, California

Ambre Theroux, Real Estate Agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, based in Wallingford, Connecticut

Harper and Sharifi shared some insights into what they’ll be discussing on this important topic.

“Know your value, speak it clearly, and back it with excellence,” said Harper. “Even in a shaky market, professionals who lead with purpose and service get paid what they’re worth. “

“The role of the agent has fundamentally evolved,” Sharifi added. “While consumers now begin their search online, real estate transactions have become more sensitive, higher-stakes, and increasingly litigious. In this environment of overwhelming data and legal risk, buyers and sellers rely on expert guidance more than ever, demanding agents demonstrate deeper knowledge and true value.”

This year’s overall theme—“Turning the Corner in 2026: How to Make the Most of a Better Market”—will explore how top brokers, executives and agents are taking advantage of the shifting real estate landscape to maximize opportunities in the year ahead. Attendees will gain actionable takeaways to strengthen their business, including strategies for improving your value proposition, maximizing AI, revamping your marketing, forging connections with today’s buyers and sellers, and much more.

