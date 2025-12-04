Forbes Global Properties announced it has welcomed Harry Norman, REALTORS® to its international network. Founded in 1930 as the first residential real estate firm in Atlanta, the brokerage will exclusively represent the Forbes Global Properties brand throughout the state of Georgia.

From landmark residences to exclusive opportunities, Forbes stated that Harry Norman curates and represents Georgia’s exceptional properties with professionalism, trusted local relationships and deep market insight. This membership further enhances the firm’s ability to bring world-class visibility and global connectivity to clients across Georgia’s real estate market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Harry Norman to Forbes Global Properties,” said Michael Jalbert, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Global Properties. “The firm’s enduring dedication to community and uncompromising client service aligns perfectly with the principles that define our network, and we are eager to champion their continued success.”

“When you work with Harry Norman, you are working with the best in Atlanta,” said Luke Trigwell, Chief Operating Officer of Harry Norman. “With the international reach and support of Forbes Global Properties, we are excited to continue providing an experience that expands possibilities and drives even stronger outcomes for the clients we are privileged to serve.”

As members of the Forbes Global Properties exclusive network, the company stated that Harry Norman will benefit from Forbes’ engaged audience of more than 167 million to connect, inspire and inform affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale globally.

For more information, visit http://forbesglobalproperties.com/.