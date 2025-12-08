Above, Kori Sassower, fourth from left with The Kori Sassower Team.



Kori Sassower had no idea when she graduated from Syracuse University how well- suited her degree in consumer studies would be to the real estate industry. Her career path began in advertising sales, where she rose to become head of operations, pricing 30-second commercials for Sony Pictures Entertainment.



But in 2012, after 15 years and the birth of her third child, she took a page from her family’s business in commercial real estate and decided to try her hand in residential real estate in Westchester County, New York, on Long Island Sound, just a 40-minute commute from Midtown Manhattan.



Newly licensed, she joined Sotheby’s International Realty.



“I had a great mentor there,” said Sassower, “and I combined what I learned with my own understanding of consumer buying patterns and my passion for customer service.”



Teaming was relatively unheard of in 2018, she added, when Compass came onto the scene. Attracted by their fresh approach, their technology, and their vision, which promoted the teaming concept, she joined the company in 2018.



It wasn’t long before she took on her first agent, and The Kori Sassower Team was born. In 2024, the six-agent team posted a sales volume of over $105 million, ranking 34 in volume statewide.



Barbara Pronin: Kori, you built your team from scratch when teaming wasn’t yet a thing. What did you look for in recruiting your first team members?



Kori Sassower: I knew from the beginning that I’m a really good idea person, and I know how to motivate others. What I’m not so good at is teaching, and so I wanted seasoned agents who were ready to move their careers to the next level. I looked for people whose work ethic is much like mine, and who were committed to exceptional and caring customer service.



BP: What’s the composition of your current team?



KS: After COVID, when job opportunities began to shift, I recruited my sister and her husband, both experienced in the industry, and every one of our team of six has amazing talent. One is great at sensing opportunity. Another is a marketing whiz. One is remarkably available and reliable, and another is great at making connections. Together, we are a knowledgeable team who can stand in for another. Our clients know that when you hire one of us, you hire all of us.



BP: How are you organized, so that you are all on the same page?



KS: We don’t have formal meetings, per se, but we are pretty close-knit and great communicators, on the phone all the time. We each handle our own transaction paperwork, but everyone is familiar enough with every deal to step in when they are needed.



BP: Tell us something about the areas you serve.



KS: We serve pretty much all of Westchester County, and because we share our eastern border with Greenwich, Connecticut, I am also licensed to sell there. We handle all kinds of properties, from condos to waterfront estates–and we are very focused on maintaining connections, so that most of our business today is repeat and referral.



BP: What is the average sale price?



KS: Average is about $1.5 million, although prices in the most desirable areas can be a lot higher.



BP: You said you stay very connected with former clients. How do you do that?



KS: We send out a monthly newsletter that is newsy and worth reading–and every former client gets a gift every year on the anniversary of their transaction. We also do a variety of client appreciation events. Canasta, the card game, is very popular here, so we are planning a canasta tournament, which should be a lot of fun, and we expect to bring in people who also have an interest in real estate.



BP: How else do you support the communities you serve?



KS: Our main project is called Freddie Fridge, a community fridge program that fights hunger. But we also support a ton of local child sports and school projects.



BP: Kori, what do you like most about your job?



KS: I love my job because I’m not tied down to a desk. I get to meet all kinds of people in all kinds of situations, and I love being able to educate them, and guide them, so that they meet their ultimate goals.



BP: And what advice would you give others who are thinking about starting a team?



KS: You can’t be an expert at everything. It’s important to know your strengths and weaknesses, so you hire people who are the best fit. But selling real estate is a hard job, because you are working sometimes 24/7. You will need people who are not only willing to put in the hours, but who are also good team players committed to doing the very best job for every single client.



Sassower Team Listing



23 Sylvan Road

Rye Brook, New York

5 Bedrooms

6 Baths

5,091 Square Feet



Listing Price: $3,150,000

To see the full listing, click here.

To visit the team’s website, click here.

