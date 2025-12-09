Corcoran Sawyer Smith has announced the acquisition of Liberty Realty, an independently owned brokerage operating in Hudson County since 1995. The agreement brings Liberty Realty’s agents and offices under the Corcoran Sawyer Smith umbrella.

Liberty Realty has maintained a significant presence in Hudson County for nearly three decades, the company said in a release, offering residential sales, rentals, investments property services and commercial real estate. The firm currently includes more than 250 sales associates working across Hoboken, Jersey City and nearby communities.

“This acquisition represents more than just combining two successful companies. It’s about creating something truly transformative,” says Sawyer Smith, Principal and Founder of Corcoran Sawyer Smith. “Liberty Realty’s agents are among the most knowledgeable and dedicated professionals in the region, and their commitment to excellence mirrors our own values perfectly. Together, we will set a new standard for real estate service in this market.”

Liberty Realty founder Joseph Covello said the decision to join Corcoran Sawyer Smith reflects a plan to expand resources available to agents while maintaining the firm’s established operational structure.

“Partnering with Corcoran Sawyer Smith represents an exciting new chapter that will allow us to provide our clients and agents with even greater resources while preserving the family-oriented culture and personalized service that have always defined Liberty Realty,” says Covello. “This is about growth without compromise, amplifying our strengths with the power of a world-class brand.”

The move follows Corcoran Sawyer Smith’s acquisition of Weidel Real Estate in 2024, the company noted, which increased the company’s footprint in Central New Jersey and Bucks County, Pennsylvania. With the addition of Liberty Realty’s agents, Corcoran Sawyer Smith now includes more than 500 real estate professionals across its service areas.

“Hudson County continues to be one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the New York metropolitan area, and this acquisition reinforces Corcoran’s commitment to this vital region,” says Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran’s Affiliate Network. “The combination of Liberty Realty’s market standing and experienced agents with Corcoran Sawyer Smith’s premium positioning and innovative marketing strategies creates an unbeatable value proposition for clients throughout the region.”

To learn more, visit www.corcoran.com.