Michael Saunders & Company, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, has opened a new office in downtown St. Petersburg, as part of its continued expansion across Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The firm has added a group of experienced real estate professionals to support its operations in the St. Petersburg/Tampa Bay market. New agents include The Jennifer Thayer Group, Julie Larsen, Rodger Kooser, Ashley Nuccio, Dale Guivas, Rick Scherer and The Dynasty Group. According to the company, the agents were selected based on their local market experience and established client relationships.

“Our success has always been built around exceptional people,” says Drayton Saunders, president of Michael Saunders & Company. “Welcoming accomplished agents with deep local connections and trusted relationships aligns with our company’s values and vision for continued growth and leadership in all markets we serve.”

The firm will begin operating from a temporary office in December, with its permanent office planned for 400 Central, a recently developed residential tower by Red Apple Group. Michael Saunders & Company served as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for The Residences at 400 Central through its MSC Developer Services division.

Residential closings for the project are expected to begin by the end of the year, and the company anticipates opening the new office in Spring 2026, a release noted.

“Our expansion into St. Petersburg reflects our confidence in this dynamic market and deepens our roots here,” said Michael Saunders, founder and CEO. “We are especially proud to continue our collaboration with Red Apple Group and be a part of their iconic building that will soon house our permanent office.”

The St. Petersburg office follows other recent growth initiatives from the firm, including the launch of its Sanibel-Captiva office earlier this year and plans for a new Wellen Park office opening in March 2026. The company will mark its 50th anniversary next year, continuing a long-standing focus on agent expertise and community involvement across the Gulf Coast.

For more information, visit www.michaelsaunders.com.