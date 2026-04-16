Zillow has launched the Zillow Buzz Index (ZBI), a new metric that measures which design details and architectural features boost buyer engagement with a listing. The data helps to identify which homes are most likely to attract strong interest and move quickly, which in turn helps agents guide clients in how to generate more interest their properties.



According to a release, the findings show that exposed beams generate a 20% daily boost in buyer engagement, the most buzz of the more than 600 home features and design styles analyzed. That means, Zillow says, that for-sale homes with exposed beams get 20% more attention on Zillow every day they are on the market.



ZBI data shows exposed brick is associated with a 15% daily boost in engagement, while arched doorways (14% daily boost) and vintage features (14% daily boost) consistently draw more interest from buyers browsing Zillow, according to their research.



“Today’s shoppers are craving homes with personality,” said Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton. “Charming details like exposed beams, original brick and vintage architectural elements tell a story and create an emotional connection the moment a shopper sees the listing. In a sea of cookie-cutter properties, that character helps a home stand out and drives more clicks, saves and, ultimately, stronger buyer interest on Zillow.”



To create the data, Zillow analyzed searches on more than 2 million homes listed for sale in 2025, looking for more than 600 common phrases used in listing descriptions. They estimated how many views and shares a home was likely to get based on factors like its location, size, type of home, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and when it was listed, and then compared that estimate to the home’s actual views and saves. This helped them identify if certain listing features or phrases were linked to more engagement than expected.



Classic styles, modern appeal



Beyond individual features, Zillow says classic and whimsical architectural styles score high on the ZBI. Buyers are especially drawn to homes that feel both timeless and expressive.



Homes with Victorian architecture draw 19% more interest on Zillow, while Tudor-style homes see 14% more engagement. Midcentury homes and A-frames get a 13% boost in daily buyer engagement, while log homes (12%), bungalows (11%) and Cape Cod–style architecture (11%) also have strong screen appeal on Zillow.



Lifestyle amenities drive home shoppers to “heart” listings too. Homes with a saltwater pool or an outdoor shower bring in 11% more saves on a daily basis. Low-maintenance and family-friendly turf yards also resonate with today’s buyers, generating 10% more interest.



Zillow says with its 235 million monthly unique users, its ZBI provides a clear signal of what home shoppers are drawn to, noting when shoppers consistently click, save and revisit homes with certain features, it’s a strong indicator those details are in high demand.



The impact of the research shows that homes that exceed a certain threshold for daily views and saves tend to go into pending faster and are more likely to sell above list price, Zillow says.

Feature Zillow Buzz Index (ZBI): Percentage boost in daily buyer engagement Exposed beams 19.7% Victorian 19.3% Exposed brick 14.9% Open shelving 14.7% Tree house 14.6% Arched (doorways) 14.4% Vintage 14.3% Tudor 13.7% Midcentury 12.8% A-frame 12.7% Log home 11.6% Bungalow 11.4% Saltwater pool 11.4% Cape Cod 11.1% Outdoor shower 10.5%

For more information, visit zillow.com.