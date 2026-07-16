As pending home sales reports suggest a slower summer market, foreclosures on homes are ticking up. Over 200,000 properties across the U.S. saw foreclosure filings in the first half of 2026, per the latest Mid-Year U.S. Foreclosure Market Report compiled by ATTOM Data.

One in every 632 properties across the U.S. had a foreclosure filing—21% higher than the same period in 2025 and 28% higher than 2024.

“The broader picture remains one of a market that is gradually returning to more typical patterns,” said ATTOM CEO Rob Barber in a statement. “The combination of rising foreclosure starts, increased foreclosure completions and shorter timelines points to a continued normalization of the foreclosure process, although the increases also suggest that some homeowners may be facing greater financial strain than they were a year ago.”

Moreover, in June 2026 specifically, one in every 3,656 properties nationwide had a foreclosure filing. During June, 26,217 U.S. properties started the foreclosure process, down 4% from May but up 20% annually. Meanwhile, the foreclosure process was completed on 4,773 U.S. properties in June 2026, up 17% from the previous month and up 23% from June 2025.

Statewide foreclosure findings

The highest statewide foreclosure rates during the first half of 2026 were seen in Florida (0.27% of housing units in the state posted foreclosure filings), South Carolina (0.26% of housing units filed foreclosures) and Indiana (0.25% of housing units filed foreclosures).

Among the top ten states with the highest foreclosure rates in the first half of 2026, there was not a strong regional correlation overall. High foreclosure rates were found in the Midwest, including Ohio (0.20% of housing units filed foreclosures), as well as states in the Mid-Atlantic like Delaware (0.25% of housing units filed foreclosures) and some in the West like Utah (0.19% of housing units filed foreclosures).

States with the lowest foreclosure rates in the first half of 2026 tended to be smaller and/or more sparsely-populated states in general. The bottom five were Vermont (0.03% of housing units posted foreclosure filings), South Dakota and West Virginia (both 0.04% of properties), and Kansas and Rhode Island (0.05% of properties).

Among large U.S. metro areas (meaning population of 200,000 or more), there was broad correlation to statewide trends among which metros had the worst foreclosure rates. The highest was in Punta Gorda, Florida, where 0.5% of housing units posted foreclosure filings, followed by South Carolina capital Columbia (0.43% of housing units posted foreclosure filings) and then Macon, Georgia (0.36% of housing units posted foreclosure filings).

In terms of the foreclosure process/timeline, foreclosure starts increased by 18% annually in the first half of 2026 to a total of 164,566 U.S. properties—the report noted this is also 66% higher than the rate recorded in 2020. The number of lenders who completed foreclosures in the first half of 2026 increased annually by 33% to 27,983 U.S. properties. This, however, was a drop of 26% compared to the same time in 2020.

The average time for a foreclosure came in at 563 days, the quickest turnaround since 2013. States that posted the quickest average foreclosure times during Q2 2026 were Texas (155 days), New Hampshire (157 days) and Wyoming (173 days), while states with the slowest foreclosure timelines during this quarter were Louisiana (3,491 days), Hawaii (2,293 days) and New York (2,007 days).

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