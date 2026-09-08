Historic New York City brokerage Warburg Realty is shifting brands again, only a matter of months after its previous move.

Back in July the brokerage had shifted from the Coldwell Banker brand as Coldwell Banker Warburg to the Compass brand as Warburg at Compass—a lateral move of sorts due to Compass’s acquisition of Anywhere brands (which includes Coldwell Banker). Now, the brokerage is making another similar move, shifting its identity under another of Compass’s brands: Christie’s International Real Estate.

The news comes from a Christie’s International Real Estate announcement of a new brokerage in NYC—dubbed Christie’s International Real Estate New York. The new brokerage is a combination of Warburg Realty’s about 120 agents and several agents from the brand’s former New York affiliates.

Kevelyn Guzman—COO of Warburg and now also serving as a regional VP of Christie’s International Real Estate New York—said that this move is an “incredible opportunity to provide a boutique experience that also features the global reach and prestigious brand heritage of Christie’s International Real Estate.”

“We’re fortunate to have a great culture and strong foundation on day one. And we’re excited to highlight the assets of this brand and our talented real estate professionals in a new offering for clients,” she continued.

Warburg was previously independent for over 100 years before it was acquired by Coldwell Bankers in 2021.

Gavin Swartzman, president of Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a release that NYC is a market built on “relationships, expertise and trust,” principles that are “at the heart” of both Christie’s real estate and art and luxury businesses.

“Our goal is to build a brokerage firm that brings those worlds closer together, while giving our advisors everything they need to provide exceptional service,” he continued.