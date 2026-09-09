Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of Franchise Business Review’s Top 50 Most Innovative Franchises of 2026, recognized for independent franchisee feedback and satisfaction data, the company has announced.

According to Franchise Business Review, the honor highlights franchise systems that consistently demonstrate innovation, adaptability and a commitment to helping franchise owners thrive in a rapidly evolving business environment. It analyzed 18 months of data from more than 29,000 franchise owners representing over 330 brands to determine this year’s rankings. Franchisees were asked to evaluate their brand’s innovation and creativity, overall satisfaction, trust in the franchisor and likelihood to recommend the franchise opportunity to others, Weichert noted.

“We are honored to be recognized among the most innovative franchise brands in the country,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Innovation has always been a core part of our strategy. From proprietary technology and lead generation solutions to marketing programs, training and business-building resources, we continually invest in tools and services that help our affiliates operate more efficiently, attract more business and position themselves for long-term growth.”

Franchise Business Review surveyed Weichert franchisees on 33 benchmark questions covering critical aspects of the franchise experience, including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisee relations and financial opportunity. The complete list of Franchise Business Review’s 2026 Most Innovative Franchises can be found online at franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/most-innovative-franchises.

For more information, visit weichertfranchise.com.