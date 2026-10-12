Everyone is talking about AI and agent productivity. But has anyone stopped to ask whether AI is helping or hurting your brokerage’s value to agents?

Running a brokerage today means more channels, more automation, more data, and a tech stack that keeps growing. Meanwhile, your agents can sign up for an AI tool in five minutes, no broker owner required. So if AI is something they can get anywhere, it can’t be the reason they stay with you. The reason has to be what your technology helps them do that they couldn’t do alone.

And the biggest opportunity is hiding in plain sight: the middle. A lead comes in from a charity event you sponsored or from your website. They get one email, then go quiet. Or they’re opening your emails, clicking around your site, and seeing your ads for weeks before they ever reach out. Who’s watching? Who’s following up? Agents had that problem long before AI showed up.

The right proptech turns those interactions into signals, so your agent knows who to reach out to and why. That’s where a native-AI relationship engine like RISE by MoxiWorks changes the picture. RISE can surface the signal, draft the email, and build the campaign, so it’s ready to send in a click.

But that’s where AI’s job ends and your agent’s begins. These are their contacts, in their own databases. Without the signal, they’d have missed the moment. What they do with it comes down to judgment. Call or text? Does the message sound like them and fit your brand? Did the client say to check back after the holidays? A good agent makes those calls in seconds. And that instinct can be sharpened, which is where you come in.

So, back to the question. Is AI helping or hurting your value to agents? It depends on what you give them. A generic tool they could find on their own doesn’t add much. Technology built for real estate, plus the coaching to use it well, does. So hold your tech to more than a feature list. Ask whether it keeps your agents at the center of the deal, with room to use their judgment.

Don’t fear AI, but don’t expect it to do everything. Let it catch the moments, so your agents can take their shot.

Learn more about RISE by MoxiWorks.