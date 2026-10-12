Above, Kelly Silver

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England, New York, and Hudson Valley Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties jointly announce that longtime industry marketing professional Kelly Silver has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of both organizations.

According to a release, in this dual role, Silver will oversee brand and marketing strategy across the two companies, unifying their expanding portfolios of services under one clear, cohesive vision. She will also guide the continued development of each marketing team, while elevating presence, reputation and engagement internally and across the marketplace.

BHHS notes Silver has been serving as senior vice president Marketing for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, leading brand strategy and marketing initiatives for the brokerage. Prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, she spent eight years as executive vice president of Marketing for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the release states.

Before her move into real estate, she spent more than 20 years at BBDO Detroit as a senior executive, working on the Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge accounts. She was later invited to join the client side with Daimler Chrysler International, further expanding her experience leading marketing for a complex global brand, the company states.

Silver’s expertise spans brand development, performance marketing and cross-market strategy–skills she will now bring to two of the industry’s most respected brokerage organizations, BHHS said.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as the BHHS franchise integrates its OnePoint strategy–a platform that will allow the organization’s agents to manage each stage of the relationship with a buyer or seller, giving that individual a single point of contact to manage their transaction. The platform furthers the organization’s value proposition as one of the only brokerages to provide every real estate-related service in-house, company executives said.

“It’s wonderful to have someone with Kelly’s skillset stepping into this expanded role,” said Brenda Maher, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, New York and Hudson Valley Properties. “Her experience and proven marketing leadership make her a great fit as we continue to elevate our brand. I’m confident she’ll help us build on the momentum we’ve created and further reinforce that our organization is among the only brokerages in our markets to offer every service in-house.”

“Kelly has been an invaluable part of our team here at Georgia Properties, and I’m thrilled to see her step into this expanded role,” said DeAnn Golden, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Her strategic vision and deep understanding of our brand have made a significant impact here, and I know that same leadership will benefit both of our organizations as we continue to grow together.”

For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com, www.bhhsNYproperties.com and www.bhhshudsonvalley.com.