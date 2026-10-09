The latest University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, released Oct. 9, fell to 46.3 in October, down 1.8 points from September’s reading of 48.1. It was a five-month low, as various negative factors weigh on the minds of Americans.

“Consumer sentiment was little changed this month, inching down a scant 1.8 index points from September,” said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu. “While year-ahead expectations for personal finances and business conditions crept up slightly, buying conditions for durables plummeted amid high prices and borrowing costs. Increases in sentiment among Democrats and Republicans were offset by a decline among independents this month.

Hsu noted that sentiment for lower-income consumers and those with smaller stock portfolios dropped steeply this month, groups that have fewer resources to weather increases in prices. Frustration over cost-of-living continues to mount, as consumers across the political spectrum believe that the trajectory of the economy has weakened since the beginning of the year.

“Year-ahead inflation expectations ticked up from 4.6% last month to 4.7% this month,” she added. “The current reading substantially exceeds the 3.4% seen in February before the Iran conflict began, along with all 2024 readings. Long-run inflation expectations also stepped up from 3.4% in September to 3.5%, notably higher than their 2024 range of 2.8% to 3.2%. Inflation expectations over both time horizons increased for the second straight month to their highest readings since May.”