One in five prospective buyers and current homeowners used AI tools or chatbots for housing research during the previous year, according to Bank of America’s 2026 Homebuyer Insights Report. Usage reached 32% among Gen Z and 28% among millennials.

Of those who used AI, 57% asked it to estimate affordability, mortgage payments or closing costs. Another 55% used it for general homebuying research, while 52% researched neighborhoods, market trends or property values.

AI can quickly explain unfamiliar terminology, organize questions and perform preliminary calculations. However, Jeremy Olsher, a real estate professional and principal at Florida’s Mizner Residential Group, cautions buyers against treating a polished response as a complete property assessment.

“AI can summarize what has been published about a property,” Olsher says. “The trouble is that some of the most important information has not been published, is no longer current or cannot be understood without seeing the home.”

Olsher identifies six areas where buyers need current documents, professional guidance or direct observation, which can only be supplied by a hyper-local expert like you.

The property’s present condition. A chatbot cannot inspect a roof, identify a persistent odor or determine why one room feels unusually damp. Listing descriptions and photographs are designed to present a property favorably and may not reflect deferred maintenance or recent damage. Inspection reports and specialist evaluations remain essential when conditions could affect safety, insurability or repair costs.

Why the seller is moving. Public information may show when a home was listed and whether its price changed. It rarely reveals the seller’s priorities. A seller may value a quick closing, need additional time to move or prefer an offer with fewer complications. Those details can shape a negotiation without appearing in an online property record. “Motivation is often where an agreement becomes possible,” Olsher says. “A buyer who knows what matters to the seller may have options beyond simply increasing the price.”

The latest association finances. For a condominium or homeowners association, older budgets and online summaries may omit an upcoming assessment, recent insurance change, reserve shortfall or proposed project. Buyers should review the latest budget, meeting minutes, reserve information and assessment notices where available. Relevant documents may also require interpretation by appropriate legal, financial or property professionals.

Whether the home is realistically insurable. An AI-generated estimate cannot guarantee that a particular buyer will obtain coverage at a particular price. Roof age, construction type, previous claims, location and insurer requirements can materially change the result. Buyers should seek property-specific insurance information early enough to respond during the applicable contract period.

What the street feels like. Noise, traffic, parking pressure, lighting and activity can change by hour and day. A neighborhood description based on aggregated data cannot tell a buyer whether delivery vehicles block the street each morning or nearby activity becomes disruptive at night. Olsher recommends visiting at different times rather than relying solely on reviews, maps or an AI-generated neighborhood profile.

Whether an automated valuation reflects reality. Automated valuations generally rely on property records and comparable sales. They may not fully account for renovations, damage, view differences, interior condition or a rapidly changing pocket of the market. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has also warned that automated valuation models can inherit biases and blind spots from their underlying data and design. “Treat an online estimate as a starting point, not a verdict,” Olsher says. “Two homes can look almost identical in a database and feel completely different when you walk through them. That difference may represent tens of thousands of dollars.”