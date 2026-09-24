At a time when consolidation is reshaping the real estate industry, and more brokers and entrepreneurs are looking for alternatives to one-size-fits-all franchise models, Iron Valley Real Estate (IVRE) is charting a different course.

Under the leadership of CEO Rob Cleapor, the company has built its reputation around impact—creating an environment where entrepreneurs can maintain their independence while benefiting from the resources, technology and community needed to succeed.

With a background centered on building businesses and creating opportunities for people, Cleapor jumped into real estate in 2016 before opening his first office just one year later.

“At the time, IVRE Founder Adam Gamble had all the real estate background with 14 years of experience as an agent, while I had all the business background, and it was just a really good marriage between the two of us,” says Cleapor. “When we partnered, we were able to take his idea for IVRE—what he envisioned as just one or two offices—and turn it into a national franchise.”

Today, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company boasts 56 offices across nine states with a network of 2,300 agents.

Yet, according to Cleapor, the firm’s success isn’t defined by its size. Instead, he points to the company’s people-first philosophy as the driving force behind its growth and culture.

“When we created IVRE, it was very much an agent-centric model—and while the consumer was always a focus, we looked at it as an agent-centric model, and we did the same thing when we franchised,” says Cleapor. “We don’t need to make a ton of money off our franchisees. We just want them to be profitable and successful.”

And while technology continues to evolve and play an important role in the industry, IVRE remains committed to the relationship-driven nature of real estate, measuring its success by the value it creates for franchise owners, agents and consumers alike.

“We start by solving real problems for real people,” explains Cleapor, “and whether that’s technology, recruiting, marketing or operations, we always begin with the same question: How does this make life better for our franchisees and agents?”

Leveraging technology to enhance relationships, rather than replace them, Cleapor notes that this balanced approach has allowed IVRE to grow while maintaining a really great culture as well as high levels of engagement across the network.

Laser-focused on creating business owners, not just office operators, franchisees receive hands-on support, operational guidance, marketing resources and direct access to the leadership team—positioning them for success amid today’s challenging environment.

“We have a collaborative network and a leadership team that is actively engaged, and I think that makes all the difference as far as empowering franchise owners to succeed,” says Cleapor, who points to owners that want to build something meaningful within their community as those who stand to benefit most from IVRE’s model.

“We’re attractive to true entrepreneurs, whether it’s a broker or team leader, and people who want national support, all the systems in place and a collaborative network without sacrificing their identity. We also enjoy that our owners are brick-and-mortar. They’re from the area that they’re working in, so they can be part of their community while maintaining their independence and control over their business,” he adds.

“What’s important to us is that being part of a franchise doesn’t take your independence away. It means we support you in your own independence and the way you want to run your business.”

That support, Cleapor notes, extends beyond technology solutions, marketing platforms, recruiting tools, training programs and operational guidance.

“By providing a large network, franchisees can come together to share ideas, best practices, solutions to common challenges in addition to wins/losses—and that’s really important to their success,” he says.

Drilling down further, that collaborative environment is reinforced by clearly defined market areas, which prevent franchisees from competing against one another.

“We’re not trying to be the biggest company in real estate,” says Cleapor. “We’re focused on being one of the most impactful, so every decision we make is centered around helping franchisees, agents and consumers win.”

Looking ahead, according to Cleapor, the focus is on sustainable growth, continued innovation and strengthening the value provided to its franchise network.

“We’re positioned to be a destination for those entrepreneurs, those agents, those team leaders who want growth, support and an actual partnership,” he concludes.

For more information, please visit https://www.ironvalleyrealestate.com.