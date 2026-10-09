The Real Brokerage has announced the launch of Real Young Professionals (Real YP), a new division dedicated to connecting and developing the next generation of real estate professionals.



According to a release, Shaylie Fraser will serve as director of Real Young Professionals, with Jana Pierce serving as assistant director. Fraser is co-founder of Coastline Real Estate Group in San Diego, while Pierce is co-founder of Qamar Group in suburban Chicago. Both are Real teams.



The brokerage says Fraser brings experience in developing young professional communities, having previously served on the board of a young professionals organization at a previous brokerage. That experience gave her firsthand insight into what professionals are looking for from a community.



“Your circle has a tremendous impact on your success. Having been part of a young professionals organization before, I saw the value it could create, but I also saw opportunities to do things differently,” Fraser said. “We’re excited to build Real YP from the ground up and create a community where ambitious professionals can surround themselves with people who challenge them, support them and inspire them to think bigger, while reflecting the entrepreneurial, innovative and forward-thinking culture we see throughout Real.”



Real YP is open to forward-thinking and innovative real estate professionals of all ages who are interested in professional growth, collaboration and leveraging technology, including artificial intelligence, to build their businesses, the release states.



Real YP launches with 95 founding members across more than 25 markets and will cap founding membership at 250 professionals. Founding members will receive free or discounted admission to YP events, replays of monthly Zoom masterminds, access to the Young Professionals referral network and leadership opportunities within the division, the company notes.



Real YP will officially kick off at RISE, Real’s annual agent conference, being held Oct. 19-21 in Las Vegas with an education session featuring Neel Dhingra, founder and CEO of Forward Academy, followed by a panel discussion featuring high-performing real estate professionals, including Shay Noonan, founder of The ONE Team Scottsdale; Michael Perry, leader of the Michael Perry Team and a founder of The Perry Group; and Ken Pozek, team leader of the Ken Pozek Group and a member of the Real REMAX Group Board of Directors. The division will also host a dedicated networking event, giving members an opportunity to connect with peers and build relationships across Real’s community, the release notes.



Pierce said the idea for Real YP grew in part from seeing the need for a community where professionals could find both connections and a clear path for continued development.



“People want to know where they can go and who they can turn to as they build their careers,” Pierce said. “A strong community can help people make connections, share ideas and learn from one another. It can also play an important role in attracting and retaining professionals by giving them a place where they feel connected and supported.”



Real YP also will give founding members opportunities to take an active role in shaping the community through leadership, education and networking initiatives. Its programming will evolve based on the needs and interests of its members, with a focus on creating opportunities to collaborate, share knowledge and build lasting professional relationships.



“Real has always believed that agents are entrepreneurs and that giving them the right platform, technology and community can accelerate what they’re capable of building,” said Jason Cassity, chief growth officer at Real. “Real YP builds on that philosophy by bringing together professionals who are thinking differently about their careers and the future of real estate. Shaylie and Jana have a clear vision for this community, and we’re excited to support them as they create opportunities for professionals to connect, learn and grow together.”

For more information, visit onereal.com.