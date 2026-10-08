At Salt Lake City’s eXpcon on Oct. 8, eXp Realty and Newrez announced a new mortgage joint venture, Revenos Mortgage.

According to a release, the project is powered by Newrez and designed to serve eXp Realty agents and their clients. The joint venture brings together eXp’s national brokerage scale and agent network with Newrez’s mortgage expertise and servicing capabilities.

“What matters most in a real estate transaction is the agent-client relationship, and Revenos Mortgage is being built around that,” eXp CEO Leo Pareja said. “eXp has always bet on creating infrastructure that gives our agents an edge no other brokerage can match. Revenos Mortgage is the next piece of that vision. Bringing Newrez’s lending support and technology, as a top originator and servicer in the country, into our ecosystem is how we build the connected future of real estate, finance and technology together.”

“Revenos Mortgage represents the next evolution of our local market strategy,” Newrez President Baron Silverstein said. “By combining eXp’s trusted local market expertise and Newrez’s scaled mortgage platform, including a broad range of lending solutions, technology and servicing capabilities, we can better support buyers throughout the homeownership journey. Together, we can provide value at every step and remain a trusted resource for homeowners long after the initial transaction is complete.”

According to a release, Revenos Mortgage aims to create a more seamless homebuying experience from application through closing and beyond. The partnership is designed to provide agents with products, expertise and tools that connect clients with financing, as well as deliver ongoing service as needs evolve throughout the life of the loan.

eXp and Newrez stated that they are working to integrate their platforms ahead of the planned launch of Revenos Mortgage in early 2027.