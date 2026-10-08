Almost 14 million homes are expected to be released by aging Americans into the market over the course of the next decade. This mass wave of relinquishment, sometimes termed the “Silver Tsunami,” may bring hope for a woefully under-supplied housing market and thereby also relieve some of the affordability pressures that have weighed on the entire economy.

A new Realtor.com® research report, however, suggests that real estate professionals should not be optimistic across the board.

Even though the raw aggregate numbers show a tsunami (and a growing one at that), with a 33.7% increase in housing relinquishments by older Americans in the next decade compared to this past decade, closer analysis reveals that the tsunami may be a trickle in some markets.

“Supply and demand are geographically mismatched,” the report states. “(O)ur research shows that the impact also varies sharply by home type: Family and large homes see relatively larger relief, while starter homes see comparatively little.”

Starter family homes (homes with zero to two bedrooms) constitute only 0.38 million of the 13.9 million homes expected to be relinquished. That 0.38 million over a decade averages out to 38,000 a year, which represents only around 3.2% of all starter home listings in the current year. Such a small percentage is unlikely to overcome the double chokeholds of an approximately 65.2% starter home price hike and 9.9% inventory drop compared to pre-pandemic norms.

Realtor.com identifies one of the reasons behind the starter home market tightness as a relatively high retention rate—70.7% versus family homes’ 61.2% and large homes’ 63.6%.

Such retention rates are probably related to the fact that smaller homes tend to come with smaller loans that are relatively easier to pay off, the report explained, thus lending their owners a greater ability (or desire) to hold onto their homes.

Realtor.com also projects that the largest component of the tsunami by volume will be “family homes” (three to four bedrooms), of which 9.89 million may be released over the coming decade. This averages out to almost 1 million new family homes on the market per year, making up 24.7% of recent family home listings.

That would contribute a large enough supply to move the needle on high prices for that size home, according to the report.

An easier market for family homes may also have a positive impact on the starter home market, according to the analysis. Current owners of starter homes moving into the family homes relinquished by older Americans may put their current homes on the market, thereby creating a secondary effect that could grant some relief to completely new homebuyers.

The tsunami will likely be felt most, however, in the large home (five-plus bedrooms) market. This is because large homes, relative to starter homes and family homes, experienced the smallest pandemic-era inventory shortage.

According to Realtor.com data, there is a gap of just 12,000 units between large home listings in the pre-pandemic period and large home listings from July 2025 to June 2026. The average number of large homes expected to be released per year is 360,000—around 30 times that number.

Studying geography

The stark contrast between the expected fortunes of the large home market and the starter home market mirrors another respect in which the effects of the Silver Tsunami will be extremely uneven: region. More homes will be released in the Rust Belt and Midwest regions, while coastal markets, where affordability is the hardest, may not see as much new inventory, according to Realtor.com.

Lastly, the relinquishment will be “gradual,” the report cautioned. Baby Boomers and the remainders of the Silent Generation are not going to relinquish their homes in one fell swoop.

That means the Silver Tsunami will be, unlike a literal tsunami, the reverberating effects of slow demographic change. Such demographic change, however, remains extremely important for real estate practitioners building a business for the long-term, and does offer real reasons for optimism.

“No matter the comparison point, what’s coming is meaningfully larger than what has already occurred,” the report said.

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