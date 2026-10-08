Above, Jillian Young

When you’re running a brokerage with more than 1,500 agents producing $3 billion-plus in sales volume and over 5,000 transaction sides per year, technology isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s the engine that powers everything. For Jillian Young, president of Premiere Plus Realty, that reality became crystal clear as her organization continued to scale.

“We process tens of thousands of pieces of paper every year, and while brokerage operations aren’t sexy—it’s not the front-facing stuff everyone sees—if your engine isn’t moving well, you’re going to lose trust from your agents and their customers,” says Young.

That’s why when Young decided it was time for a technology upgrade, she didn’t just look for a platform; she looked for a partner who understood the complexities of large brokerages and could deliver a solution built for excellence.

After extensive evaluation, she chose Inside Real Estate’s BoldTrail Platform.

A decision rooted in trust and a shared vision for the future, the partnership has been built on proven results—and a history that led directly to BoldTrail.

Years ago, Premiere Plus Realty explored a newly launched, back office solution called Brokermint, but the platform wasn’t ready for a brokerage its size. Young took notice though when Inside Real Estate acquired Brokermint in 2023, and after investing heavily into its development, it was transformed into BoldTrail BackOffice, an innovative, highly scalable solution designed to solve the pain points of large brokerages.

“Because of Inside Real Estate’s legacy of doing great development work with the software they had, we had a lot of hope,” she says. “We realized we could actually eliminate overhead in terms of people and other platforms—so much so that it didn’t make sense not to do it.”

What sealed the deal were the in-depth conversations.

“They let us in on their long-term vision, and we saw that they’re investing a ton of resources into making it usable and realistic for brokerage operations,” Young explains. “We can have beautiful websites, campaigns and all the marketing stuff, but if the product you’re delivering isn’t fast, efficient, accurate and effective, you’re going to lose trust from those customers, and we’ll lose trust from our agents.”

For a brokerage operating on a 100%-commission model, efficiency isn’t optional. Every process streamlined directly impacts the firm’s ability to serve agents at scale.

“Our competitors are using software that reflects that technology budget,” says Young, who explains that this is a considerable investment that’s going to speed up their ability to serve customers and run their business.

The platform’s AI-powered inbox organizer, automated checklists and integrated document processing mean agents move from conversation to signature faster. For Young’s 25-person staff, it eliminates countless manual tasks (and human error).

“When you’re in the middle of a transaction and a deadline is looming…the agent needs to be able to rely on the technology,” notes Young. “This platform will not only allow our staff to work better and faster, it will also help us pay our agents as quickly as possible.”

While BoldTrail’s CRM platform (which directly integrates with BoldTrail BackOffice) hasn’t officially been rolled out to the firm’s agents, Young has tested the platform with select agents and received positive feedback about the speed and AI-powered tools to manage the entire client lifecycle.

“With an easy-to-use way to take leads and turn them into listing agreements and contracts, agents will be seen as better professionals and get more referrals,” says Young, who points to increasing productivity per agent as a key barometer of success.

Young sees the partnership as both a retention and growth strategy—and in an industry where change management is challenging, having the right technology partner makes all the difference.

For more information, visit https://boldtrail.com.