Iowa-based NoCoast MLS and Chicagoland MLS MRED today announced a new partnership that they say will further connect real estate professionals throughout the Midwest, as MRED continues to pursue a national (and potentially international) expansion of its platform.

Created by Iowa REALTORS®, NoCoast MLS serves approximately 1,300 real estate professionals through five participating REALTOR® associations in the Hawkeye state. Under the agreement, NoCoast MLS will “seamlessly obtain” MRED’s entire MLS operation as “Powered By” MRED while retaining the NoCoast MLS brand and preserving its complete historical listing data.

“Our partnership with MRED will allow us to continually enhance the quality of MLS services we deliver to our customers,” said Les Sulgrove, NoCoast MLS Director in a statement.

“NoCoast MLS has made a significant investment in strengthening the experience it delivers to its customers, and we are proud to help them take that work even further,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen in a statement.

MRED launched what it characterized as a national platform back in the spring, alongside Compass, with the brokerage promising to subsidize agents’ membership. A source close to MRED previously told RISMedia the MLS was pursuing both national and international expansion opportunities following that launch, which also sparked a lawsuit from Zillow that has since moved to arbitration.

Sixteen REALTOR® associations and their members are currently powered by MRED and use a comprehensive suite of MLS technology, data, and customer support services, along with the MLS infrastructure that supports more than $43 billion in residential and commercial real estate transactions annually, according to the MLSs.

Sulgrove added that NoCoast’s customers “will benefit from MRED’s scale, advanced technology, exceptional support, expanded listing exposure, and lead generation opportunities, deep industry expertise, and strategic leadership.”

For NoCoast MLS subscribers, the transition is designed to minimize disruption, according to a release from the two MLSs. Customers will have the option to choose between several core MLS systems and maintain access to their historical listing data, while gaining access to MRED’s broader technology platform, customer service, data quality programs, and in-person and online training resources.

The partnership will also expand the scope of market information available to NoCoast MLS customers, they said. In addition to their existing Iowa data, customers will gain access to more agents and listings through MRED’s marketplace to enable referral opportunities.

“This partnership allows us to bring the strength of MRED’s technology, data, training, and customer service infrastructure to NoCoast and ensure its members experience continuity, greater resources, and broader market access,” Jensen added.

MRED and NoCoast MLS teams are already working together on technical implementation to ensure a smooth migration, maintain data continuity, minimize disruption, and provide customers with support every step of the way, according to the two MLSs.