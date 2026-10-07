New Zillow research found that where a six-figure earner lives can be the difference between renting a four-bedroom house with a yard and a 650-square-foot apartment.

A $100,000 salary is a meaningful advantage in today’s rental market, translating directly into more space, more options and more financial breathing room. But earning six figures doesn’t offer the same lifestyle for renters everywhere

According to a release—following the standard guideline of spending no more than 30% of gross income on rent—a household with a combined income of $100,000 has a maximum monthly budget of about $2,500, compared to roughly $1,450 for the typical renter household earning $58,000.

Nationally, the typical market rent is $1,932 per month, according to the Zillow Observed Rent Index, though smaller units list more frequently, pulling the median listed rent in 2026 to $1,750. Either way, a six-figure earner is shopping well above the median and could access 77% of all listings available on Zillow in August, more than double the share accessible to the typical renter.

At that price point, the release states that renters can expect nearly 20% more living space and greater potential for more bedrooms, along with 63% more single-family homes within budget compared to what the typical renter can comfortably afford. Often, that higher budget also puts renters in slightly denser neighborhoods, meaning easier access to stores, schools and public spaces.

“The variation we see in what a $100,000 income rents across markets is ultimately a supply story,” Zillow Senior Economic Research Scientist Treh Manhertz said. “In markets that have built enough housing to meet demand, six figures rents real comfort and choice. In markets that haven’t, even high earners feel the squeeze.”

Where $100K goes furthest, and where it doesn’t

According to the report, Oklahoma City has the lowest median rent among the 50 largest metros at just $1,250, and that affordability shows what a $2,500 budget unlocks: 77% of listings are single-family homes, a median of 2,000 square feet and at least three bedrooms.

Memphis goes even further, with a median of 2,119 square feet and four bedrooms. Raleigh, San Antonio and Houston tell a similar story, with high-earning renters consistently landing three-bedroom homes and more than 1,800 square feet.

In San Jose, where the median list rent is $3,539, a $2,500 budget puts a $100,000 earner at the bottom of the market. The typical affordable unit is just 650 square feet, one bedroom, one bath, with 95% of options being apartments or condos. San Francisco and Boston tell a similar story, as do Los Angeles, San Diego and New York, where the same salary that rents a house in Memphis barely covers a one-bedroom apartment.

The release points out that when small apartments dominate the affordable options, many renters are pushed past the 30% rule simply to access the space they need. Even within expensive metros, searching in lower-cost neighborhoods can yield roughly 250 additional square feet for the same $2,500 budget.

To read the full report, click here.