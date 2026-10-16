CENTURY 21 New Millennium announced that it has expanded into Lancaster County with the affiliation of the CENTURY 21 Home Advisors team. The Lancaster office began operating as CENTURY 21 New Millennium on Oct. 15. CENTURY 21 Home Advisors Founder H. Joseph “Joe” Younger will continue to lead its agents as team leader.

According to a release, the affiliation brings approximately 30 Lancaster-area agents to CENTURY 21 New Millennium and strengthens the brokerage’s presence in south-central Pennsylvania, where it already serves clients. For local buyers and sellers, the agents and East Roseville Road office remain the same.

“We’ve been the top-producing CENTURY 21 brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic every year since 1999, and we’re continuing to grow,” CENTURY 21 New Millennium CEO, Kim Harris Campbell said. “As we expand into Lancaster and beyond, we want to preserve what makes a local brokerage valuable, which is agents embedded in their communities who continue to build lasting relationships.”

Younger founded the firm as Younger Realty Group in 2011 and joined CENTURY 21 in 2020, as stated in a release. He served as president of the Lancaster County Association of REALTORS® in 2023 and is a member of the Pennsylvania Association of REALTORS® Hall of Fame.

“Joe leads the way I want every New Millennium leader to lead,” Campbell added. “He has spent years teaching and developing agents, and he cares deeply about his team and his community. We’re proud to welcome Joe and his agents to CENTURY 21 New Millennium.”

“Lancaster has always been at the center of what we do,” Younger said. “Over the years, we’ve built a company around strong relationships, high standards and a commitment to developing great real estate professionals. As I considered the next chapter for Home Advisors, I wanted a partner who shared those values while creating even greater opportunities for our agents and the clients we serve. CENTURY 21 New Millennium brings the resources, leadership and culture to build on what we’ve created, and I’m excited about what that means for the future.”

Century 21 noted that Lancaster agents now have access to the brand’s training, marketing and business support, along with the company’s in-house mortgage, title and insurance teams.

For more information, visit www.c21nm.com.