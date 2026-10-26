Editor’s note: Industry moves is RISMedia’s look at new brokerages and key executive changes within the real estate industry.

Nick Bailey onboards at AuthoritySignal AI

Former REMAX, Century 21 and Zillow Group executive Nick Bailey has joined AuthoritySignal AI, a new AI intelligence platform focused on the real estate industry, as a founding member. Bailey will help lead growth and strategy for the platform, according to a recent announcement.

The Las Vegas-based company noted that it focuses on helping agents, teams and brokerages understand and improve how they appear in AI-generated recommendations. The platform analyzes “digital signals” around an agent, team or brokerage and measures visibility across the markets and specialties they want to be known for.

Sissie Hsiao new on Compass board of directors

Compass International Holdings has appointed longtime Google executive Sissie Hsiao to its board of directors. Hsiao brings more than 20 years of experience in consumer technology and digital advertising. During nearly two decades at Google, she led the development of Google’s AI tool Gemini, Google App Ads app and oversaw the use of generative AI, natural language and speech technologies across Google’s consumer products, according to the company announcement.

New appointments at Sotheby’s in Florida

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has announced three key brokerage leadership appointments across its Sarasota and Central Florida markets, strengthening its management team and expanding support for advisors across the state.

Leadership updates include Carrie Prieto of the Sarasota and Longboat Key offices after eight years overseeing the brokerage’s Orlando and Ocala markets; Andre Williamson as managing broker of its Southwest Orlando and Southeast Orlando offices; and Patricia Kant expanding her leadership responsibilities to include the Ocala office while continuing to oversee Seminole County and Port Orange.

Two promotions at FirstTeam Real Estate

FirstTeam Real Estate has announced the promotion of Anna Bennett to chief growth officer. The newly formalized executive role consolidates Bennett’s leadership over the company’s national recruiting strategy, geographic expansion and broker and community office partnerships. Bennett most recently served as VP of business development. Additionally, Lauren Henss has been promoted to chief marketing & strategy officer. Since joining the brokerage in 2024, she has helped transform marketing from a traditional support function into a strategic growth engine at the center of brand, recruitment, retention, product, technology and revenue.

San Diego’s Aumanns join The Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage has announced that Joy and Robert Aumann, founders of LUXURYSOCALREALTY, have joined the company. The move brings the 10-member San Diego team to Real Luxury and strengthens the company’s presence across some of Southern California’s most sought-after coastal communities.

Sarah Casalan new COO at Baird & Warner in Chicago

Baird & Warner, Chicagoland’s largest independent and locally operated real estate brokerage, has appointed Sarah Casalan as chief operating officer. Joining the company’s expanding senior leadership team, Casalan will oversee operational strategy and implementation throughout the firm.