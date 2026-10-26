Iron Valley Real Estate has signed the Open Real Estate letter of support, which the brokerage stated affirms its commitment to a housing marketplace built on transparency, cooperation and broader access to listing information.

Iron Valley said in a release that its position surrounding the arguments of private listings and housing information is clear: “decisions about how homes are marketed should put buyers and sellers first.”

“Someone selling their home deserves to understand who will see it, how it will be marketed and what they could give up by limiting its exposure,” said Rob Cleapor, owner and CEO of Iron Valley Real Estate. “Buyers deserve the opportunity to discover available homes regardless of which brokerage they work with. Our responsibility is to serve those consumers.”

Open Real Estate is an industry-led initiative developing shared infrastructure to distribute listing information across multiple listing services, real estate search sites and other platforms. Its proposed system is designed to complement existing MLSs and support a more connected, competitive marketplace. Founding members include Keller Williams, AGNT (parent of eXp and NextHome), HomeServices of America and Real REMAX Group, with several other brokerages listed as participating members (Brown Harris Stevens, Lamacchia Companies, Sampson Properties and Windermere Real Estate). Iron Valley has signed on as a participating member itself.

Iron Valley stated its support of the initiative reflects its belief that cooperation across brokerages creates opportunities for consumers, and that restricting listing access can work against those interests.

“We compete for business every day, but cooperation is essential to serving our clients,” Cleapor said. “Our industry should compete on service, expertise and results. When controlling access to listings becomes more important than connecting buyers and sellers, we need to question whose interests are being served.”

Iron Valley also stated that it recognizes that sellers have different needs, including legitimate privacy concerns. The brokerage expressed its sentiment that “meaningful” seller choice “requires a clear explanation of the benefits and trade-offs of each marketing approach, including the potential consequences of reduced exposure.”

“Our position is simple: put the consumer first,” Cleapor said. “We support an industry where information creates opportunity, sellers can make informed decisions and buyers have broader access to the homes available to them.”

To learn more about the initiative, visit www.openrealestate.com.