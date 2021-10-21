Held in Chicago, Illinois, during Worldwide ERC’s® Global Workforce Symposium, Altair Global hosted its fifth annual, invitation-only awards ceremony recognizing supplier partners’ outstanding achievements. During this ceremony, Altair Global announced John L. Scott Real Estate as the winner of the Super Star Award for Humanitarian Commitment at this year’s awards ceremony.

“We are proud of and thankful for the relationship and successful partnership we have built with John L. Scott Real Estate,” said Jim Edwards, senior vice president of Global Supplier Partnerships at Altair, in a statement. “By connecting with these prestigious and highly regarded companies, we continue to be able to work together to provide the best experiences for our clients and customers. John L. Scott Real Estate’s commitment to ongoing conversations and education surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion proves they are a like-minded and invaluable partner with Altair.”

The award was presented to John L. Scott Real Estate for exhibiting the organizational interest and discipline to have taken up a cause(s) of local, regional, national, or global significance in an effort to benefit those afflicted by poverty, hunger, civil rights infringement, social injustice or are otherwise socially marginalized.

“We are honored to receive Altair’s Super Star Award for Humanitarian Commitment for our work moving diversity equity and inclusion forward,” said J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, in a statement. “At John L. Scott Real Estate, we appreciate the powerful spirit within each individual, and believe that together we can make a positive impact in our industry and society as a whole.”

