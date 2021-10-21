Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) recently promoted Jeff Kennedy to vice president, Sales/Partnerships. In this role, he is responsible for managing the company’s preferred vendor program, Solutions Group. In addition, he manages the sales/marketing of other key network programs and event sponsorships.

Kennedy joined LeadingRE in 2011, most recently serving as director, Sales and Business Development. He began in the real estate industry in 1998, having a successful career in the mortgage sector, owning his own mortgage company and ultimately managing a team of 40 loan officers. Additional experience includes leading sales for a national training company and a client feedback platform.

“Jeff has had incredible success since joining our company ten years ago, helping us achieve dramatic growth in our Solutions Group program. He has an eye for identifying technologies and other products that support the success of our member companies and a real talent for generating engagement among our various constituencies,” said Jessica Edgerton, executive vice president of Operations and Corporate Counsel, in a statement.



For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.